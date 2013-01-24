Home
    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission
      Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

      These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

        Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

        For TV

        • 32-mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

        Using very high frequency modulation (RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp, clear reception.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Frequency response
          18–20,000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          96  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm
          Signal/noise ratio
          55  dB

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Effective range
          7  m
          Carrier frequency range
          2.3 (L) - 2.8 (R)  MHz
          Channel separation
          >30  dB
          Modulation
          FM

        • Convenience

          Operating time
          +/- 15 hours (Alkaline)

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 1.5 V R03/AAA*
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 12 V/200 mA

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          3.596  kg
          Height
          22.1  cm
          Length
          42.6  cm
          Net weight
          2.46  kg
          Tare weight
          1.136  kg
          Width
          30.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95754 0
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          9.12  kg
          Height
          49  cm
          Length
          40.5  cm
          Net weight
          4.92  kg
          Tare weight
          4.2  kg
          Width
          29.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95755 7
          Number of consumer packages
          12

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          8.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.544  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Net weight
          0.41  kg
          Tare weight
          0.134  kg
          Width
          18.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95753 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

            • Batteries not included