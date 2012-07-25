2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC2000/10
Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission
With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programmes via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long-lasting comfort with the self-adjusting inner headband design.
Over-ear
Black
IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.
Using very high frequency modulation (RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp, clear reception.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.
3.7
of 5
15
Reviews
Stevethetaxi
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great headphones.
Good sound tone, comfortable, and reliable, These headphones have given good service during lots of use. A very contented customer, thank you Phillips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone
downlands
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
a good product for nighy time listening
I bought these headphones for night time use watching films in bed and not waking my partner up.They are comfortable to wear and the battery charge lasts a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones
KFOC
31/07/2011
United Kingdom
Clear sound, no hiss
I ordered two of these for use with TV. They fit better than any headphones I have used before and the infra-red system provides far better sound quality than my previous Sony 'radio signal' headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone