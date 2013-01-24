Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Wireless Headphone

    SHC2000/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless Headphone

      SHC2000/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

      With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programmes via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long-lasting comfort with the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £35.75
      Find similar products

      Wireless Headphone

      Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

      With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programmes via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long-lasting comfort with the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

      Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

      With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programmes via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long-lasting comfort with the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £35.75
      Find similar products

      Wireless Headphone

      Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

      With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programmes via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long-lasting comfort with the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all tv-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless Headphone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

        Rechargeable

        • Over-ear
        • Black

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        Self-adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

        The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

        High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

        Using very high frequency modulation (RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp, clear reception.

        IR wireless transmission provides freedom of movement

        IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          18.5  cm
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          8.8  cm
          Weight
          0.28  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          18 - 20,000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          108 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Effective range
          7 m
          Channel separation
          > 30 dB
          Carrier frequency range
          2.3 MHz (L) - 2.8 MHz (R)
          Modulation
          FM

        • Convenience

          Operating time
          +/- 15 hours

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 12 V/200 mA

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.5  kg
          Height
          30.5  cm
          Length
          31.5  cm
          Net weight
          1.32  kg
          Tare weight
          1.18  kg
          Width
          25.3  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58436 8
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Depth
          9.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.73  kg
          Height
          31  cm
          Net weight
          0.44  kg
          Tare weight
          0.29  kg
          Width
          24  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58435 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item