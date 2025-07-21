  • Lower Price

    Crystal-clear TV sound, just for you

      TV headphones

      SHC5200M2/12

      Overall Rating / 5
      Reviews

      Crystal-clear TV sound, just for you

      Unwind in comfort with the wireless over-ear headphones that are dedicated to bringing you great TV sound. You get a steady digital connection to your TV and up to 30 hours play time. Perfect for watching without disturbing anyone else.

      Crystal-clear TV sound, just for you

      • Reliable digital connection
      • Comfy fit and 30 m range
      • 30 hrs of play time
      • Replaceable battery

      Easy to set up. Easy to use

      These wireless TV headphones are so easy to set up, you can be ready to watch before the popcorn's popped! Simply connect the base unit to your TV using the included 3.5 mm cable. The headphones come pre-paired with the base unit, and you can control the volume via buttons on the ear cup.

      No missed moments. Stable digital connection to base unit

      These TV headphones use a digital 2.4 G connection to receive signals from the base unit, so you won't be interrupted by interference if others are using smart devices or radios nearby. You can even go into the kitchen to make a snack—the 30 m range ensures that you'll still hear what's happening.

      Great sound and comfy fit for long viewing sessions

      Large 32 mm drivers deliver crisp sound that lets you hear speech and sound effects clearly, while soundtracks are rich and full. Settling in for a film or binge-watching a series? The dual-layer headband features an inner band that adjusts to fit your head perfectly, and the lightweight ear cups are soft and comfy.

      30 hours of play time. Replaceable, rechargeable battery

      Fully charged, these TV headphones will give you up to 30 hours of play time, and a quick 15 minute charge gets you 4 extra hours. Recharging the headphones fully takes 3 hours via USB-C, and the battery is easy to replace when it reaches the end of its life.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      The drivers in these TV headphones are tuned to the Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass and clear high frequencies. From films to series, you'll enjoy clear spoken dialogue and detailed sound effects, while the rich bass adds to the excitement of action sequences.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        10 - 21,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        96 dB (1 kHz, 179 mV)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        3.5 mm stereo plug
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Maximum range
        Up to 30  m
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        32.50  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        26.00  cm
        Gross weight
        2.447  kg
        Height
        32.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 16567 7
        Net weight
        0.98  kg
        Tare weight
        1.467  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Volume control
        Rotary
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Music play time
        30  hour(s)
        Charging time
        3  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 4 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        15.4  g
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        600  mAh
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        30.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        24  cm
        Depth
        9  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 16567 0
        Gross weight
        0.671  kg
        Net weight
        0.326  kg
        Tare weight
        0.345  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        22.00  cm
        Width
        19.00  cm
        Depth
        8.50  cm
        Weight
        0.153  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        1 pc replaceable battery
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Docking station (transmitter)
        Yes
        Included adapters
        AC/DC adapter

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Ear coupling material
        Fabric
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

