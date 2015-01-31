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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC8535/10

4

| (55) Reviews

Wireless freedom, clear sound

Freedom to enjoy music at home. With the Hi-Fi sound reproduction, this Philips SHC8535/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

See all benefits

Wireless freedom, clear sound

  • 40-mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

Convenient automatic tuning ensures the best reception

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

Pre-formed soft ear-cushions ensure a comfortable fit

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

55

Reviews

31/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good stuff, awesome sound

I'm really happy with this purchase. I use it daily at work. It does tend to reduce most loud-ish noises in the factory, which allows you to enjoy your music better. However i had to modify the bit going round the head so that they wouldn't fall when working with my head leaning forward.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good comfortable headphones

It does what it says on the cans :-), a good all round wire free set of head phones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

08/06/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekend geluid en zit comfortabel

Na jarenlang intensief gebruik nog steeds uitstekend geluid en zit comfortabel.

Pros

Uitstekend geluid en zit comfortabel

Cons

Nooit minpunten tegengekomen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2019-06-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2019-06-07

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