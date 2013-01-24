Home
    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SHC8535/10
    Wireless freedom, clear sound
      Wireless hi-fi headphones

      SHC8535/10
      Wireless freedom, clear sound

      Freedom to enjoy music at home. With the Hi-Fi sound reproduction, this Philips SHC8535/10 stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

        Wireless freedom, clear sound

        • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Soft ear cushions

        3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

        Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

        The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

        The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

        With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Signal/noise ratio
          > 68  dB
          Channel separation
          > 30  dB
          Frequency range
          10 - 21,000  Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Pilot tone frequency
          19 kHz
          Effective range
          100  m
          Modulation
          FM
          Number of channels
          3
          Carrier frequency range
          863.5 - 864.5 MHz

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indicator
          yes
          Automatic power off
          yes
          Operating time
          +/- 15 hours
          Low battery indicator
          yes

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2.4 VDC
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 8 V/375 mA

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.72  kg
          Height
          32.5  cm
          Length
          39  cm
          Net weight
          1.968  kg
          Tare weight
          1.752  kg
          Width
          26  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71050 9
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          12.2  cm
          Gross weight
          1.032  kg
          Height
          32  cm
          Net weight
          0.656  kg
          Tare weight
          0.376  kg
          Width
          24  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 71050 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          10  cm
          Height
          20  cm
          Weight
          0.308  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SHC AC-DC adapter
        • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
        • Batteries
        • Charging cable
        • Transmitter

