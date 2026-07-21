2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SHC8545/00
Discontinued
Why should I recharge batteries for 16h before first use?
Why do new batteries have a lower operating time after the first charge?
When does the GREEN charging light go out on my Philips headphones?
Power light does not light up when my Philips headphones are connected to power
Can I leave Philips headphones on the base after use?
Why is the range of my Philips headphones lower than stated?
Can I use two Philips headphones on one base station?
Why do my Philips rechargeable batteries last so short time?
How to clean my Philips headphones?