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Discontinued

Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SHC8565/00

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

The ultimate wireless Hi-Fi experience

Freedom to enjoy music around your home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto tuning and sound enhancement features, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

See all benefits

with bass and treble enhancements

The ultimate wireless Hi-Fi experience

Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

The durable and soft materials used for the ear cushions and headband cushion of these Philips headphones ensure comfortable prolonged use.

Energising docking station stores and recharges receiver

The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your receiver unit and have it ready for use at any moment.

Boost the treble to suit your personal preference

An easy-to-locate control on the headphone allows you to boost the treble performance with just one touch.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

17/08/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Perfect geluid.

Vervult de essentiele functies perfect: - zit goed op het hoofd - elimineert veel buitengeluid - geeft muziek perfect weer met een zeer goede klankkleur - bereik door heel het huis en de tuin - gaat bij mij al zeer lang mee (> 10 jaar)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone

15/07/2012

France

France

Très bonnes qualités accoustiques..

Tout-à-fait satisfait. Seul petit bémol, dommage que la mise sous tension se fasse par un interrupteur, et non automatiquement à la mise sur la tête...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone

17/10/2011

France

France

Excellent produit

Son magnifique, avec très bon rendu des basses; aucun réglage nécessaire. Dommage que la mise sous et hors tension du casque ne se fasse pas automatiquement à la pose sur la tête....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone

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