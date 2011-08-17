2 year warranty
Discontinued
The ultimate wireless Hi-Fi experience
Freedom to enjoy music around your home. With Hi-Fi sound reproduction with auto tuning and sound enhancement features, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.
The durable and soft materials used for the ear cushions and headband cushion of these Philips headphones ensure comfortable prolonged use.
The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your receiver unit and have it ready for use at any moment.
An easy-to-locate control on the headphone allows you to boost the treble performance with just one touch.
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Epicurist
17/08/2011
Nederland
Perfect geluid.
Vervult de essentiele functies perfect: - zit goed op het hoofd - elimineert veel buitengeluid - geeft muziek perfect weer met een zeer goede klankkleur - bereik door heel het huis en de tuin - gaat bij mij al zeer lang mee (> 10 jaar)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone
jmdepite
15/07/2012
France
Très bonnes qualités accoustiques..
Tout-à-fait satisfait. Seul petit bémol, dommage que la mise sous tension se fasse par un interrupteur, et non automatiquement à la mise sur la tête...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone
jmdepite
17/10/2011
France
Excellent produit
Son magnifique, avec très bon rendu des basses; aucun réglage nécessaire. Dommage que la mise sous et hors tension du casque ne se fasse pas automatiquement à la pose sur la tête....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8565 Wireless HiFi Headphone