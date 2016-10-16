Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones immerse you in your own world of cinematic sound, with total freedom. Digital wireless connectivity provides interference-free, crystal-clear sound, for the ultimate in personal home entertainment.
High-res home cinema sound
Superior cinematic sound for your home
40-mm drivers/open-back
Over-ear
Breathable ear cushions
Move freely with 30 m wireless range
The 30 m transmission range provides mobility and freedom to enjoy your music all around your home.
Hammock auto-adjusts for optimal fit
The self-adjusting lightweight hammock gives you the best fit for your head shape, while offering optimal comfort.
Superior cinematic sound from 40 mm drivers
Philips SHD8850 40 mm drivers are acoustically tuned to deliver superior cinematic sound.
Easy-to-use charging dock
Place the headphones in the charging dock for easy charging.
High-res audio via wired connection
High-resolution audio offers the best in sound performance, reproducing the quality of original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. Using the audio cable provided, Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones support high-resolution audio, delivering uncompromising audio quality from your preferred devices — so you can get more out of your home entertainment.
Breathable velour ear cushions for extensive comfort
Breathable velour ear cushions dissipate pressure and heat, ensuring extensive comfort for long wearing sessions.
20-hour runtime for long listening sessions
With a 20-hour runtime, you can indulge in marathon viewing sessions without worrying about losing power.
Automatic on/off power
Philips SHD8850 headphones turn on automatically when you put them on your head. And when you've finished watching, they will automatically power off, to ensure power doesn't go to waste.
Optical and analogue input fits all televisions
Equipped with an optical and analogue input, Philips SHD8850 headphones are compatible.