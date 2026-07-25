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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Strong songs. Clear calls.
  • Strong songs. Clear calls.
  • Strong songs. Clear calls.
  • Strong songs. Clear calls.

Discontinued

In-ear headphones with mic

SHE1405BK/10

Strong songs. Clear calls.
Switch from playlist to podcast to call in a blink. Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers and passive noise cancellation deliver clear sound. Find your perfect fit with interchangeable earbud covers in three sizes.
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Play music and talk

Strong songs. Clear calls.

Clear sound

Lose yourself in a podcast. Be moved by music. An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Listen in comfort and enjoy decent passive noise isolation.

Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to call

Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone, thanks to the inline remote.

1.2 m cable length

These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.

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