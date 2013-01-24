Home
      Strong songs. Clear calls.

      Switch from playlist to podcast to call in a blink. Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers and passive noise cancellation deliver clear sound. Find your perfect fit with interchangeable earbud covers in three sizes.

      In-ear headphones with mic

      Strong songs. Clear calls.

      Switch from playlist to podcast to call in a blink. Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers and passive noise cancellation deliver clear sound. Find your perfect fit with interchangeable earbud covers in three sizes.

      Strong songs. Clear calls.

      Switch from playlist to podcast to call in a blink. Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers and passive noise cancellation deliver clear sound. Find your perfect fit with interchangeable earbud covers in three sizes.

      In-ear headphones with mic
SHE1405BK/10

      Strong songs. Clear calls.

      Switch from playlist to podcast to call in a blink. Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers and passive noise cancellation deliver clear sound. Find your perfect fit with interchangeable earbud covers in three sizes.

        Strong songs. Clear calls.

        Play music and talk

        Clear sound

        Lose yourself in a podcast. Be moved by music. An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Listen in comfort and enjoy decent passive noise isolation.

        Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to call

        Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone, thanks to the inline remote.

        1.2 m cable length

        These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.

        3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

        An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Frequency response
          10 - 22,000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Type of cable
          Copper
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome-plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.695  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 51613 98160 7
          Height
          18  cm
          Length
          22  cm
          Net weight
          0.288  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          0.407  kg
          Width
          12.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.175  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 98160 0
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Length
          49  cm
          Net weight
          1.152  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          96
          Tare weight
          2.023  kg
          Width
          27  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          69 51613 98160 3
          Gross weight
          0.023  kg
          Height
          11.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.012  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.011  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          8.3  cm

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          5.5 cm*1 cm*6.8 cm
          Weight
          0.012  kg

