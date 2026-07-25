2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE1405BK/10
Lose yourself in a podcast. Be moved by music. An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Listen in comfort and enjoy decent passive noise isolation.
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone, thanks to the inline remote.
These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.
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