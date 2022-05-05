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All series

  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass

Discontinued

Headphones

SHE3700RD/00

4.8
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metallised coating for sleek looks with extra protection.
See all benefits

Compact design with vacuum metallised protection

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalised and perfect fit

Shiny, colourful coating looks sleek and also protects

Shiny, colourful coating looks sleek and also protects

A high quality, glossy and colourful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/05/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Für mich persönlich...

die vielleicht besten Kopfhörer. Klarer satter Sound. Nicht dumpf oder blechern. Perfekt

Pros

Klarer satter Sound, guter Bass,gutes Kabel,sehr bequem

Cons

Umgebung kann alles hören, nicht geschlossen, kurze Lebensdauer

This review was made for SHE3700BK Kopfhörer

This review was made for SHE3700BK Kopfhörer

19/09/2017

France

France

Super produit.

Agréablement surpris par ces écouteurs. Le son est comme indiqué sur la boite, claire et puissant.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700BK Casque

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700BK Casque

18/01/2017

España

España

sencillos pero buen sonido

Auriculares intrauditivos sencillos y económicos, pero con sonido aceptable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700BL Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3700BL Headphones

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