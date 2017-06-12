Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SHE4300BK/00
Feel it. BASS+
Experience surprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Headphones
total
recurring payment
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2-mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.
Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.
With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.
Designed for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Design
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.