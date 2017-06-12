  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

    BASS+ Headphones

      BASS+ Headphones

      SHE4300WT/00

      Feel it. BASS+

      Experience surprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.

      Feel it. BASS+

      • 12.2mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

      Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2-mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

      Ergonomic design for max comfort

      Ergonomic design for max comfort

      Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

      Slim, stable in-ear fit

      Slim, stable in-ear fit

      With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.

      Great sound isolation

      Great sound isolation

      Designed for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        9 - 23,000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        12.2  mm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        38  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Width
        18.1  cm
        Gross weight
        1.76  kg
        Height
        24.8  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 71436 2
        Net weight
        0.312  kg
        Tare weight
        1.448  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        8.2  cm
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.039  kg
        Gross weight
        0.182  kg
        Tare weight
        0.143  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 71436 9

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 71436 5
        Gross weight
        0.05  kg
        Net weight
        0.013  kg
        Tare weight
        0.037  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        8  cm
        Width
        3  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Weight
        0.012  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

