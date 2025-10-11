Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHE9105BS/00
Available in
Enjoy high-performance precision sound
The Philips SHE9105 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit, while the in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.
8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.
This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.
Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Their ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimised, secure and comfortable fit – always.
4.1
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Philips SHE9105
11/10/2025
Deutschland
Philips SHE9105
Hab diese kopfhörer seit 10 jahren Perfekt leider gibts die nirgend mehr zu kaufen jemand hat nir die gestern kaputt gemacht schade sonst Qualität 1a wie 400€ kopfhörer
Pros
Bass wie ein könig
Cons
Nichts
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9105BK Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
Date of Use 2023-10-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9105BK Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
Date of Use 2023-10-11
Madlena
04/08/2015
Deutschland
Philips In-Ear Kopfhörer
Im Lieferumfang: drei verschieden großen Ohrstöpsel für die perfekte Passform. Tolle Klangqualität, sowie elegantes Design die mich überzeugt hat Die Philips In-Ear Kopfhörer kann ich nur weiter empfehlen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9105SL Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9105SL Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
ThomasHamburg
25/06/2015
Deutschland
Super Klangqualität bei hochwertiger Verarbeitung
Die Philips In-Ear Kopfhörer SHE9105 kann ich nur weiter empfehlen. Angefangen von der Verpackung bis hin zu der Verarbeitung der Kopfhörer stimmt einfach alles. Für die perfekte Passform sorgen die drei verschieden großen Ohrstöpsel. Die gute Klangqualität und der satte Bass bilden das i-Tüpfelchen. Außerdem ist das Design schlicht, elegant und modern zu gleich.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9105SL Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE9105SL Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon