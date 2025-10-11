ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE9105BS/00

4.1

| (7) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Black and gold
Black and gold
Silver
Silver

Enjoy high-performance precision sound

The Philips SHE9105 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit, while the in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.

See all benefits

with solid metal housing

Enjoy high-performance precision sound

  • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Their ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimised, secure and comfortable fit – always.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

7

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3
2

11/10/2025

Deutschland

Deutschland

Philips SHE9105

Hab diese kopfhörer seit 10 jahren Perfekt leider gibts die nirgend mehr zu kaufen jemand hat nir die gestern kaputt gemacht schade sonst Qualität 1a wie 400€ kopfhörer

Pros

Bass wie ein könig

Cons

Nichts

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9105BK Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Date of Use 2023-10-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9105BK Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Date of Use 2023-10-11

04/08/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Philips In-Ear Kopfhörer

Im Lieferumfang: drei verschieden großen Ohrstöpsel für die perfekte Passform. Tolle Klangqualität, sowie elegantes Design die mich überzeugt hat Die Philips In-Ear Kopfhörer kann ich nur weiter empfehlen!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9105SL Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9105SL Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

25/06/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super Klangqualität bei hochwertiger Verarbeitung

Die Philips In-Ear Kopfhörer SHE9105 kann ich nur weiter empfehlen. Angefangen von der Verpackung bis hin zu der Verarbeitung der Kopfhörer stimmt einfach alles. Für die perfekte Passform sorgen die drei verschieden großen Ohrstöpsel. Die gute Klangqualität und der satte Bass bilden das i-Tüpfelchen. Außerdem ist das Design schlicht, elegant und modern zu gleich.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9105SL Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE9105SL Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.