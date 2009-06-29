Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ear hook Headphones

    SHJ026/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Flexible rubberised ear hook Flexible rubberised ear hook Flexible rubberised ear hook
      -{discount-value}

      Ear hook Headphones

      SHJ026/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Flexible rubberised ear hook

      Simple design at its best: these Nike Sport Flow headphones are ideal for those who appreciate a clean, minimalist yet functional design. Convenient storage pouch and cable manager included.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Flexible rubberised ear hook

      Simple design at its best: these Nike Sport Flow headphones are ideal for those who appreciate a clean, minimalist yet functional design. Convenient storage pouch and cable manager included.

      Flexible rubberised ear hook

      Simple design at its best: these Nike Sport Flow headphones are ideal for those who appreciate a clean, minimalist yet functional design. Convenient storage pouch and cable manager included.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Flexible rubberised ear hook

      Simple design at its best: these Nike Sport Flow headphones are ideal for those who appreciate a clean, minimalist yet functional design. Convenient storage pouch and cable manager included.

      Similar products

      See all In-ear and ear-bud

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ear hook Headphones

        Ear hook Headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Flexible rubberised ear hook

        Extra convenience makes you move further

        Carrying pouch protects your headphones when not in use

        Look after your headphones and stop the cable getting tangled by storing them in this handy soft pouch.

        Nike cable manager brings you easy cable management

        A simple cable management system that allows you to adjust the cable length easily and stores excess cable

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stay comfortably in your ear.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        A special soft-touch rubber material covers the ear hook.

        The special soft-touch rubber that covers the ear hook is both comfortable and secure.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          9–21,000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 44717 5
          Length
          33  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          12
          Width
          29,2  cm
          Gross weight
          1,887  kg
          Height
          17,6  cm
          Net weight
          0,252  kg
          Tare weight
          1,635  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          14,5  cm
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Width
          14,5  cm
          Depth
          3,5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 44718 2
          Gross weight
          0,111  kg
          Net weight
          0,021  kg
          Tare weight
          0,09  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          14,5  cm
          Width
          14,5  cm
          Depth
          3,5  cm
          Weight
          0,021  kg

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph

        Other items in the box

        • White headphone cap
        • shj026 pouch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.