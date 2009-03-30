Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ear hook Headphones

    SHJ080/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Cool, durable and secure Cool, durable and secure Cool, durable and secure
      -{discount-value}

      Ear hook Headphones

      SHJ080/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Cool, durable and secure

      Style, durability and sound performance — you have it all in these top-of-the-range Nike Sport Skylon ear hook headphones.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Cool, durable and secure

      Style, durability and sound performance — you have it all in these top-of-the-range Nike Sport Skylon ear hook headphones.

      Cool, durable and secure

      Style, durability and sound performance — you have it all in these top-of-the-range Nike Sport Skylon ear hook headphones.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Cool, durable and secure

      Style, durability and sound performance — you have it all in these top-of-the-range Nike Sport Skylon ear hook headphones.

      Similar products

      See all In-ear and ear-bud

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ear hook Headphones

        Ear hook Headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Cool, durable and secure

        For use in the toughest conditions

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        3-way adjustment for personalised comfort and stability

        Enjoy a snug, personalised fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.

        Carrying pouch protects your headphones when not in use

        Look after your headphones and stop the cable getting tangled by storing them in this handy soft pouch.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

        Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stay comfortably in your ear.

        Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

        A soft plastic part on the ear shell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          8–24,000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 35486 2
          Length
          35.6  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          12
          Width
          33.7  cm
          Gross weight
          3  kg
          Height
          18.7  cm
          Net weight
          1.032  kg
          Tare weight
          1.968  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          14  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Width
          14  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 35485 5
          Gross weight
          0.146  kg
          Net weight
          0.086  kg
          Tare weight
          0.06  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.