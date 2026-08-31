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Headphones

SHL4400BK/00

Gravity-defying headphones

Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Ultralite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound, they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability.

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Ultra compact. Clear sound.

Gravity-defying headphones

  • 32-mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

Enjoy music tangle free with a flat cable design

Enjoy music tangle free with a flat cable design

A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.

Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

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