Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
SHL4400BK/00
Gravity-defying headphones
Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Ultralite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound, they are flat folding, making them ideal for easy portability.
32-mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.
Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.
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