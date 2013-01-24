Home
      Headphones

      SHL5000/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      For the love of music

      These headphones are designed so you can enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listening to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits

        For the love of music

        Everywhere you go!

        • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding

        Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

        Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The lightweight material used for the headband

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

        Noise isolation for pure music

        Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Steel spring headband for a flexible fit on your head

        The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

        32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

        32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          9–24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          104 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.68  kg
          Gross weight
          1.499  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95185 62365 5
          Height
          8  inch
          Height
          20.4  cm
          Length
          9.8  inch
          Length
          24.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.357  kg
          Net weight
          0.787  lb
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.323  kg
          Tare weight
          0.712  lb
          Width
          5  inch
          Width
          12.8  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Depth
          3.6  cm
          Depth
          1.4  inch
          EAN
          48 95185 62365 8
          Gross weight
          0.169  kg
          Gross weight
          0.373  lb
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Net weight
          0.263  lb
          Net weight
          0.119  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.11  lb
          Tare weight
          0.05  kg
          Width
          6.8  inch
          Width
          17.2  cm

