      PC Headset

SHM1900/00

      Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort.

        Clear conversations, lightweight design

        • Over-ear

        2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

        Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

        Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pick-up

        Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

        Over-ear style for ultimate comfort, fit and noise isolation

        Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.

        Offers the best acoustics for clear, high-quality sound

        The 40-mm audio drivers offer the best acoustics for clear, high-quality sound.

        Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops

        Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          15–22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Microphone cartridge
          6 mm
          Sensitivity
          98 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Sensitivity microphone
          50-10,000 Hz; -42 dB
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Mic and controls
          Adjustable boom mic and in-line volume control

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          17.5  cm
          Depth
          9.2  cm
          Weight
          0.2  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          24.3  cm
          Width
          17.5  cm
          Depth
          9.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.33  kg
          Net weight
          0.221  kg
          Tare weight
          0.109  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43654 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          25  cm
          Width
          30.5  cm
          Length
          36.7  cm
          Gross weight
          2.41  kg
          Net weight
          1.326  kg
          Tare weight
          1.084  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43655 1
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Accessories

          Included
          2-to-1 adapter

