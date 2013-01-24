Search terms
Extra bass
This headband with hi-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
PC Headset
Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments
The extra-soft cushions of these Philips headphones provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without pressure.
You can customise your ear cans with any of the 3 ear can patterns included, or alternatively you can design your own pattern of choice
Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly
Acoustically tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers ensure balanced sound performance and solid bass
Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure
