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Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM7110/00

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Customisable PC headset

This sleek PC solution lets you tailor your headset with customisable ear shells. With crystal clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design, you can chat away the hours in comfort.

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Your perfect notebook and desktop companion

Customisable PC headset

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

18/11/2025

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

Ottimo prodotto

Ottimo prodotto e rapporto qualità -prezzo. Facile da usare

This review was made for SHM7110U Cuffie per PC

Date of Use 2025-10-18

This review was made for SHM7110U Cuffie per PC

Date of Use 2025-10-18

16/10/2011

France

France

Bon produits pour une utilisation à la maison !

Bonne qualité audio, bon micro, assez bon design! Seule petit problème il fait un peu mal à l'oreille si l'on le porte longtemps !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM7110 PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM7110 PC Headset

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