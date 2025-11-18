2 year warranty
Discontinued
Customisable PC headset
This sleek PC solution lets you tailor your headset with customisable ear shells. With crystal clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design, you can chat away the hours in comfort.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Teddy45
18/11/2025
Italia
Verified buyer
Ottimo prodotto
Ottimo prodotto e rapporto qualità -prezzo. Facile da usare
This review was made for SHM7110U Cuffie per PC
Date of Use 2025-10-18
This review was made for SHM7110U Cuffie per PC
Date of Use 2025-10-18
remoune01
16/10/2011
France
Bon produits pour une utilisation à la maison !
Bonne qualité audio, bon micro, assez bon design! Seule petit problème il fait un peu mal à l'oreille si l'on le porte longtemps !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110 PC Headset