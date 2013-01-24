Home
    PC Headset

    SHM7110/00
      Customisable PC headset

      This sleek PC solution lets you tailor your headset with customisable ear shells. With crystal clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design, you can chat away the hours in comfort.

        Customisable PC headset

        Your perfect notebook and desktop companion

        Customisable ear shells

        Customisable ear shells on this PC headset allow you to stand out with shells that match your personal style.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Highly sensitive microphone for clear voice pick-up

        For clear and uninterrupted online conversations, this PC headset is the perfect solution as it comes with a highly sensitive microphone that picks up your voice.

        Personalise the fit for extra comfort during extended use

        No matter how you like to 'feel' your headphones, this unique headband construction will always provide you with a personalised, comfortable fit. With height adjustment, you can comfortably wear the headphone for a much longer period.

        In-line mute and volume control

        Mute your voice or adjust the volume without having to go to the audio source device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          18–22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          100 mW
          Microphone cartridge
          6 mm
          Sensitivity
          110 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Sensitivity microphone
          20-10,000 Hz, -40 dB

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Mute switch
          Yes

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          6.8  cm
          Height
          19  cm
          Weight
          0.113  kg
          Width
          16.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          26.5  cm
          Width
          20.5  cm
          Depth
          8.3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.241  kg
          Net weight
          0.113  kg
          Tare weight
          0.128  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43963 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Inner Carton

          Height
          28.2  cm
          Length
          42  cm
          Width
          26.5  cm
          Gross weight
          1.9  kg
          Net weight
          0.678  kg
          Tare weight
          1.222  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43965 1
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          61  cm
          Length
          55  cm
          Width
          44.5  cm
          Gross weight
          10  kg
          Net weight
          2.712  kg
          Tare weight
          7.288  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43964 4
          Number of consumer packages
          24

