      -{discount-value}

      Lightweight and comfortable

      Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening See all benefits

        Lightweight and comfortable

        • Over-ear
        • Black

        A 2 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          98 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          One-sided
          Cable length
          2 m
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          17 cm*9 cm*19 cm
          Weight
          0.193  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 40182 5
          Gross weight
          1.18  kg
          Height
          24.3  cm
          Length
          30.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.579  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.601  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          9.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 40180 1
          Gross weight
          0.308  kg
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.193  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.115  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          17.6  cm

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

