    Stereo TV headphone
      Stereo TV headphone

      This full-size headphone for hi-fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.

        Stereo TV headphone

        For TV

        • In-line volume control
        • Over-ear

        The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

        The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

        Extra long 6 m cable for you to connect your headphones to the TV or any audio equipment.

        In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

        Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Acoustic system
          closed
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Voice coil
          copper
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          95  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Frequency response
          9 - 23,000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          6  m
          Connector
          3.5 and 6.3  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          yes

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          3.11  kg
          Height
          22.2  cm
          Length
          40.5  cm
          Net weight
          2.74  kg
          Tare weight
          0.37  kg
          Width
          33.3  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95737 3
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          14.68  kg
          Height
          47.2  cm
          Length
          69.4  cm
          Net weight
          7.152  kg
          Tare weight
          7.528  kg
          Width
          43.3  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95738 0
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          10.9  cm
          Gross weight
          0.457  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Net weight
          0.298  kg
          Tare weight
          0.159  kg
          Width
          19.9  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 94587 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

