2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP2500/00
In-line volume control
Over-ear
The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
Extra long 6 m cable for you to connect your headphones to the TV or any audio equipment.
3.3
of 5
41
Reviews
ToyCollector
16/07/2025
United Kingdom
Very Great
I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones
500K Rider
30/04/2023
United Kingdom
Light and comfortable
I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).
Pros
Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord
Cons
lower volume than anticipated
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Daniel S D S
28/10/2020
United Kingdom
Awesome
I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone