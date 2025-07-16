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  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone
  • Stereo TV headphone

Discontinued

TV headphones

SHP2500/00

3.3
| (41) Reviews
Stereo TV headphone
This full-size headphone for hi-fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.
See all benefits

For TV

Stereo TV headphone

  • In-line volume control

  • Over-ear

The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

Extra long 6 m cable for you to connect your headphones to the TV or any audio equipment.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

41

Reviews

16/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Great

I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 TV headphones

30/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Light and comfortable

I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).

Pros

Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord

Cons

lower volume than anticipated

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

28/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

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