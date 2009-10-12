  • 2 year warranty

      Powerful sound output

      Full-size headphones with robust speaker drivers delivering powerful sound performance

        Powerful sound output

        For music, PC, MP3, CD

        • Mid-range clarity

        The 3 m-long cable is ideal for use with headsets

        A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move around freely while using your headphones.

        Hear what's going on and listen to your DJ-style headphone

        It is a reversible ear shell for listening with one ear

        The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

        The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

        Ultimate wearing comfort for many hours of listening

        The soft velvet ear cushions and ergonomically-shaped ear shells enhance comfort for your prolonged audio enjoyment.

        Easy to adjust headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

        The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          18 - 28,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          1500  mW
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Cable length
          3  m
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          11.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.526  kg
          Height
          28.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.265  kg
          Tare weight
          0.261  kg
          Width
          20.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95741 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          16.6  kg
          Height
          58.3  cm
          Length
          73.8  cm
          Net weight
          6.36  kg
          Tare weight
          10.24  kg
          Width
          45  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95743 4
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          3.72  kg
          Height
          27.6  cm
          Length
          43  cm
          Net weight
          3.16  kg
          Tare weight
          0.56  kg
          Width
          35.8  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95742 7
          Number of consumer packages
          6

