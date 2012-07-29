  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones

    SHP3000/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Dynamic bass, comfortable fit Dynamic bass, comfortable fit Dynamic bass, comfortable fit
      -{discount-value}

      Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones

      SHP3000/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      Lightweight design with powerful 40 mm neodymium speakers; auto-adjustable earshells and highly breathable perforated cushions, SHP3000 is definitely your best companion for indoor use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      Lightweight design with powerful 40 mm neodymium speakers; auto-adjustable earshells and highly breathable perforated cushions, SHP3000 is definitely your best companion for indoor use. See all benefits

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      Lightweight design with powerful 40 mm neodymium speakers; auto-adjustable earshells and highly breathable perforated cushions, SHP3000 is definitely your best companion for indoor use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      Lightweight design with powerful 40 mm neodymium speakers; auto-adjustable earshells and highly breathable perforated cushions, SHP3000 is definitely your best companion for indoor use. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all TV Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones

        Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones

        Total:

        Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

        • Over-ear
        • Black
        Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head

        Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head

        The auto-adjustable ear shells of your Philips headphones are designed for a customised, ergonomic fit and to keep in sound. They are self-adjustable to fit the shape of your head, without adding any pressure.

        Acoustically tuned 40 mm speakers for detailed, balanced sound

        Acoustically tuned 40 mm speakers for detailed, balanced sound

        Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation

        Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation

        Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

        Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          104  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          3  m
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Cable Connection
          one-sided

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 71646 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          8.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.321  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.194  kg
          Tare weight
          0.127  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71646 4
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          1.26  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          27  cm
          Net weight
          0.582  kg
          Tare weight
          0.678  kg
          Width
          20.8  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7.9  cm
          Height
          18.8  cm
          Weight
          0.188  kg
          Width
          16.5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.