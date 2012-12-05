2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dynamic bass, comfortable fit
Lightweight design with powerful 40 mm neodymium speakers; auto-adjustable earshells and highly breathable perforated cushions, SHP3000 is definitely your best companion for indoor use.
Over-ear
Black
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ranger
05/12/2012
Nederland
Gebruiksvriendelijke koptelefoon
Goed geluid, prima draagcomfort. Value for money zou ik zeggen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP3000 HiFi Stereo Headphones