2 year warranty
Discontinued
For at home and on the go
Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage
For indoors and outdoors
The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifying winding the cable up for storage.
The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.
The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
gerbesdo
05/01/2012
Nederland
goed zittend licht van gewicht hoofdtelefoon
voor deze prijs uitstekende prestaties van philips,afgewaardeerd met de hoogst aantal bereikbare sterren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones
20/12/2011
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones
Giandano
02/08/2012
Italia
Una cuffia eccellente
Performance audio notevolissime. Possiedo cuffie ben più blasonate (Beyerdynamic dt880, Shure, Sennheiser...). Certo non le eguaglia, ma questa Philips si permette di suonare davvero bene e costa un'inezia. Ottima per fare i primi passi nel bel suono in cuffia. E' una cuffia da interno, dimenticate di poterla usare in treno, aereo o metropolitana.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones