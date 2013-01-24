Home
    Stereo Headphones

    SHP5401/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • For at home and on the go For at home and on the go For at home and on the go
      -{discount-value}

      Stereo Headphones

      SHP5401/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      For at home and on the go

      Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Stereo Headphones

      For at home and on the go

      Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage See all benefits

      For at home and on the go

      Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Stereo Headphones

      For at home and on the go

      Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage See all benefits

        For at home and on the go

        • For indoors and outdoors

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

        The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifying winding the cable up for storage.

        The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

        The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

        Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

        The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          15–28,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Connector
          3.5 and 6.3  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          Oxygen-Free Copper

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          26  cm
          Width
          20.6  cm
          Depth
          11.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.179  kg
          Gross weight
          0.444  kg
          Tare weight
          0.265  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43923 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          74.1  cm
          Width
          45  cm
          Height
          57.7  cm
          Net weight
          4.296  kg
          Gross weight
          14.473  kg
          Tare weight
          10.177  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43924 8
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          43  cm
          Width
          35.8  cm
          Height
          27.6  cm
          Net weight
          1.074  kg
          Gross weight
          3.227  kg
          Tare weight
          2.153  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43925 5
          Number of consumer packages
          6

