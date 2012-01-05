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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP5401/00

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

For at home and on the go

Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage

See all benefits

For at home and on the go

  • For indoors and outdoors

Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifying winding the cable up for storage.

The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in fabric matching the ear cushions allow a snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/01/2012

Nederland

Nederland

goed zittend licht van gewicht hoofdtelefoon

voor deze prijs uitstekende prestaties van philips,afgewaardeerd met de hoogst aantal bereikbare sterren.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones

20/12/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones

02/08/2012

Italia

Italia

Una cuffia eccellente

Performance audio notevolissime. Possiedo cuffie ben più blasonate (Beyerdynamic dt880, Shure, Sennheiser...). Certo non le eguaglia, ma questa Philips si permette di suonare davvero bene e costa un'inezia. Ottima per fare i primi passi nel bel suono in cuffia. E' una cuffia da interno, dimenticate di poterla usare in treno, aereo o metropolitana.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones

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