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Discontinued

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP5500/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Dynamic TV sound performance

Lightweight and comfortable stereo headphones that are acoustically tuned for TV sound. Enjoy your favourite TV programmes without disturbing others. A long 6 metre cable allows for easy TV viewing from a distance. Including volume control.

See all benefits

For TV

Dynamic TV sound performance

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

Unique detachable cable locking mechanism

Paying attention to even the smallest detail, the acoustic engineers refined the design of the locking mechanism to ensure the detachable cable does not accidentally come loose.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/12/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Headset helps

This was bought for 90 yr old mother-in-law who has poor hearing. She loves it and so do we - the house does not reverberate with the sound of a tv with volume maxed out, we get some slepp and she can hear better than when she wore hearing aids, which she hates

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP5500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

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