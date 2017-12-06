2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP8500/00
Dynamic hi-fi sound performance
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver dynamic sound performance
Powerful bass
The extremely pure copper used for this cable minimises transmission losses and delivers superb signal quality to the headphone and pure sound to your ears.
The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
tastenquäler
06/12/2017
Deutschland
super Sound
Leicht am Kopf auch über Stunden, super Sound, super Höhen und Bässe...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 HiFi-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 HiFi-Kopfhörer
Philos
08/06/2016
Deutschland
Nach wenigen Jahren bricht die Zuleitung
So etwas habe ich noch nie an anderen Kopfhörern erlebt. Nach wenigen Jahren bricht die Zuleitung des Kopfhörers zeitnahe an verschiedenen Stellen. Hörgenuss nur für kurze Zeit ist vorprogrammiert! Nie wieder Philips!
This review was made for SHP8500 HiFi-Kopfhörer
This review was made for SHP8500 HiFi-Kopfhörer