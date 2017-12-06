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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Hi-fi headphones

SHP8500/00

3

| (2) Reviews

Dynamic hi-fi sound performance

Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver dynamic sound performance

See all benefits

Dynamic hi-fi sound performance

  • Powerful bass

High-quality Linear Crystal Oxygen-Free Copper cable

The extremely pure copper used for this cable minimises transmission losses and delivers superb signal quality to the headphone and pure sound to your ears.

Easy to adjust headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

06/12/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

super Sound

Leicht am Kopf auch über Stunden, super Sound, super Höhen und Bässe...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP8500 HiFi-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP8500 HiFi-Kopfhörer

08/06/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Nach wenigen Jahren bricht die Zuleitung

So etwas habe ich noch nie an anderen Kopfhörern erlebt. Nach wenigen Jahren bricht die Zuleitung des Kopfhörers zeitnahe an verschiedenen Stellen. Hörgenuss nur für kurze Zeit ist vorprogrammiert! Nie wieder Philips!

This review was made for SHP8500 HiFi-Kopfhörer

This review was made for SHP8500 HiFi-Kopfhörer

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