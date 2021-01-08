2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP8900/00
Superior sound clarity
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response
Unprecedented precision
The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
Paying attention to even the smallest detail, the acoustic engineers refined the design of the locking mechanism to ensure the detachable cable does not accidentally come loose.
Remove
3.0
of 5
6
Reviews
yobu
08/01/2021
United Kingdom
Oldie but Goldie!
Some years ago, the SHP8900 defines a real nice sounding headphone that is good to modify via EQ. Only drawback ist the low quality cable that should be replaced over the years. Still prefer the 8900 over the later SHP9500/9600, got a second one as backup :)
Pros
Great driver, not easy to find
Cons
Cable won't last this long, housing is a bit flimsy but nothing to yearn about
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2019-01-08
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2019-01-08
valentin56
15/07/2018
Sverige
Själva ljudet och prestanda är bra i genomsnitt!
Har haft dessa lurar i mer än 2 år och forfarande nöjd ljudmässig. Lurarnas breda ljud frekvensomfång och de stora 50mm elementen gör ljudet blir xtra bra upplevelse tillsammans med 5,1 el.7,1 ljudsystem. De flesta lurar har sämre frekvens omfång dvs mellean 20-20000 Hz som standar och ljudet blir därefter tyvärr. ju högre/bredare frekvenser gör så att man upplever alla ljuden från lägsta till högsta klart och tydligt..vilket många kunder inte tänker på eller är insatta i ljudsystem tråkigt nog. Det ända miss man har gjort i detta fall är tillbehören som löstagbara sladden( som håller ej måttet) och själv blev tvungen att tillverka eget sladd,? Nu jagar efter liknade lurar med samma prestanda då mina gamla lurar börjar bli utslitna..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Kukadziamba
02/08/2023
United Kingdom
Good sound, but bad cable
Very poor cable connecting the headphones and the source. Not sure where to get one.
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2021-08-02
This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones
Date of Use 2021-08-02