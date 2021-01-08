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Discontinued

Hi-fi headphones

SHP8900/00

3

| (6) Reviews

Superior sound clarity

Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response

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Hi-fi

Superior sound clarity

  • Unprecedented precision

Easy to adjust headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

Unique detachable cable locking mechanism

Paying attention to even the smallest detail, the acoustic engineers refined the design of the locking mechanism to ensure the detachable cable does not accidentally come loose.

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Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

6

Reviews

4

08/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Oldie but Goldie!

Some years ago, the SHP8900 defines a real nice sounding headphone that is good to modify via EQ. Only drawback ist the low quality cable that should be replaced over the years. Still prefer the 8900 over the later SHP9500/9600, got a second one as backup :)

Pros

Great driver, not easy to find

Cons

Cable won't last this long, housing is a bit flimsy but nothing to yearn about

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2019-01-08

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2019-01-08

15/07/2018

Sverige

Sverige

Själva ljudet och prestanda är bra i genomsnitt!

Har haft dessa lurar i mer än 2 år och forfarande nöjd ljudmässig. Lurarnas breda ljud frekvensomfång och de stora 50mm elementen gör ljudet blir xtra bra upplevelse tillsammans med 5,1 el.7,1 ljudsystem. De flesta lurar har sämre frekvens omfång dvs mellean 20-20000 Hz som standar och ljudet blir därefter tyvärr. ju högre/bredare frekvenser gör så att man upplever alla ljuden från lägsta till högsta klart och tydligt..vilket många kunder inte tänker på eller är insatta i ljudsystem tråkigt nog. Det ända miss man har gjort i detta fall är tillbehören som löstagbara sladden( som håller ej måttet) och själv blev tvungen att tillverka eget sladd,? Nu jagar efter liknade lurar med samma prestanda då mina gamla lurar börjar bli utslitna..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

02/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound, but bad cable

Very poor cable connecting the headphones and the source. Not sure where to get one.

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2021-08-02

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2021-08-02

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