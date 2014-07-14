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Discontinued

CineosHi-fi headphones

SHP9000/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Pure high definition sound

The ultimate in high definition headphones delivering a highly detailed sound image. Specifically tuned speaker drivers react extremely precisely to audio signals. Ultra-wide frequency response.

See all benefits

Pure hi-fi

Pure high definition sound

  • Pure high definition sound

Easy to adjust headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

Storage pouch included

0

24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/07/2014

Nederland

Nederland

uitstekend

één nadeel: de stekker maakt contact, waardoor geluid rechts uitvalt. de draad moet je dan weer wat terugduwen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cineos SHP9000 Hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cineos SHP9000 Hi-fi headphones

09/10/2011

France

France

Un excellent casque

Quel que soit le style de musique écouté, ce casque léger, agréable et pas fatigant à porter, restitue de façon fiable la musique dans toutes les gammes de fréquence ! Un très bon rapport qualité/prix !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cineos SHP9000 Hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cineos SHP9000 Hi-fi headphones

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