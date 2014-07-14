2 year warranty
Discontinued
Pure high definition sound
The ultimate in high definition headphones delivering a highly detailed sound image. Specifically tuned speaker drivers react extremely precisely to audio signals. Ultra-wide frequency response.
Pure high definition sound
The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
0
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
hans03061944
14/07/2014
Nederland
uitstekend
één nadeel: de stekker maakt contact, waardoor geluid rechts uitvalt. de draad moet je dan weer wat terugduwen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cineos SHP9000 Hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cineos SHP9000 Hi-fi headphones
waligator2
09/10/2011
France
Un excellent casque
Quel que soit le style de musique écouté, ce casque léger, agréable et pas fatigant à porter, restitue de façon fiable la musique dans toutes les gammes de fréquence ! Un très bon rapport qualité/prix !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cineos SHP9000 Hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cineos SHP9000 Hi-fi headphones