Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
A quality performance
Looking for the perfect blend of performance, comfort and quality? These over-ear, open-back headphones are built to take your home listening up a notch. You get great sound, premium construction and gold-plated cable connections.
50 mm neodymium drivers
Open-back design
3 m removable cable
Feel the music. Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange and pristine high frequencies. The drivers are engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, ensuring no detail is lost.
The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.
Immerse in your favourite albums - on your smart device, home setup, TV or laptop. The included cable boasts a gold-plated 6.3-3.5 mm jack adapter for the best connection when listening on audiophile-grade equipment.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
UrbanSteel
12/06/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Koptelefoon die niet je oren afkneld.
Koptelefoon zit heerlijk over je oren, geen klemmend gevoel, mooi geluid, ik hoor dingen die ik nog nooir gehoord heb, kortom een echte aanrader.
Pros
Geen klemmend gevoel op je oren, mooi geluid
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9600 Over-ear-koptelefoon
Date of Use 2022-05-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9600 Over-ear-koptelefoon
Date of Use 2022-05-12
giosy
04/04/2024
Italia
spettacolari x il prezzo
posseggo cuffie di marche + blasonate che costano anche il triplo, e non hanno i dettagli di queste: molto comode, bassi presenti e alti squillanti, ma soprattutto soundstage e imaging eccllenti +++ unico neo che quando si muovono fanno un rumore plastico....
Pros
soundstage eccellente, dettagli meravigliosi
Cons
rumore plasticoso qunado si muovono
This review was made for SHP9600 Cuffie over ear
Date of Use 2023-04-04
This review was made for SHP9600 Cuffie over ear
Date of Use 2023-04-04
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.