Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    ActionFit

    Sports headphones with mic

    SHQ1255TBK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Bring it on Bring it on Bring it on
      -{discount-value}

      ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

      SHQ1255TBK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Bring it on

      The ultra-lightweight SHQ1255 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfortable fit. See all benefits

      ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

      Bring it on

      The ultra-lightweight SHQ1255 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfortable fit. See all benefits

      Bring it on

      The ultra-lightweight SHQ1255 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfortable fit. See all benefits

      ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

      Bring it on

      The ultra-lightweight SHQ1255 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfortable fit. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all sports-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ActionFit

        ActionFit

        Sports headphones with mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Bring it on

        Sweat-resistant

        • 13.6-mm drivers/semi-closed
        • Earhook

        Earhook for stability and comfort

        The earhook ensures stability and a comfortable fit.

        Control your music and pick up calls while training

        Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls (IPX2) allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.

        Open acoustic design allows you to be aware of your surroundings

        These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can stay aware of your environment and keep safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

        13.6-mm drivers deliver powerful sound

        Powerful 13.6 mm drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated—and moving. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience, keeping you fuelled during any workout.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          15–22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.6 mm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.0  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 51613 99115 2
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.035  kg
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.017  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.018  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          5  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.276  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 51613 99115 6
          Height
          6.5  cm
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Net weight
          0.102  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Tare weight
          0.174  kg
          Width
          16.2  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.244  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99115 9
          Height
          14.2  cm
          Length
          33.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.408  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          0.836  kg
          Width
          18.9  cm

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          3.5 cm*2 cm*6 cm
          Weight
          0.0165  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item