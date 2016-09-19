Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    ActionFit

    Sports headphones with mic

    SHQ2405BL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • PUSH YOUR LIMITS PUSH YOUR LIMITS PUSH YOUR LIMITS
      -{discount-value}

      ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

      SHQ2405BL/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        PUSH YOUR LIMITS

        Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone. See all benefits

        PUSH YOUR LIMITS

        Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          PUSH YOUR LIMITS

          Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Sports headphones

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            ActionFit

            ActionFit

            Sports headphones with mic

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            PUSH YOUR LIMITS

            Secure fit headphones with stability ring

            • Best for indoor use
            • Sweat/water proof
            • In Ear
            3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

            3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

            Your ActionFit headphones come with 3 pairs of ear tips of different sizes, so you get the best possible fit.

            Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

            Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

            Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments — and workouts.

            High performance sound pushes you further

            High performance sound pushes you further

            8.6-mm (0.3") drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

            Control your music and pick up calls while training

            Control your music and pick up calls while training

            Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.

            Stability ring creates a more secure fit in the ear

            Stability ring creates a more secure fit in the ear

            No dropouts. A rubberised stability ring on the headphones' housing locks them in place in your ears.

            Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

            Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

            Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

            Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

            Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

            A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.

            Extreme comfort for training: 4.3gm ultra-light headphones

            Extreme comfort for training: 4.3gm ultra-light headphones

            Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.3gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out — just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

            Get immersed in your workout with noise isolation

            In-ear headphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a high-impact noise isolation effect. Meanwhile ergonomic acoustic tubes ensure an optimal fit.

            Washable after workouts

            Constructed with waterproof materials, allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Diaphragm
              PET
              Impedance
              16  ohm
              Sensitivity
              107  dB
              Maximum power input
              20  mW
              Speaker diameter
              8.6  mm
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Acoustic system
              Closed
              Frequency response
              7 - 24,000  Hz

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              Gold-plated

            • Accessories

              Cable management
              Cable clip
              Eartips
              3 sizes S,M,L

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              0.265  lb
              Gross weight
              0.12  kg
              GTIN
              2 69 25970 70969 3
              Height
              6  cm
              Height
              2.4  inch
              Length
              18.1  cm
              Length
              7.1  inch
              Net weight
              0.087  lb
              Net weight
              0.0393  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Tare weight
              0.0807  kg
              Tare weight
              0.178  lb
              Width
              8.2  cm
              Width
              3.2  inch

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              2.626  lb
              Gross weight
              1.191  kg
              GTIN
              1 69 25970 70969 6
              Height
              16  cm
              Height
              6.3  inch
              Length
              35.3  cm
              Length
              13.9  inch
              Net weight
              0.693  lb
              Net weight
              0.3144  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Tare weight
              0.8766  kg
              Tare weight
              1.933  lb
              Width
              19.9  cm
              Width
              7.8  inch

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              2.5  cm
              Depth
              1  inch
              EAN
              69 25970 70969 9
              Gross weight
              0.0322  kg
              Gross weight
              0.071  lb
              Height
              17.3  cm
              Height
              6.8  inch
              Net weight
              0.029  lb
              Net weight
              0.0131  kg
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Carton
              Tare weight
              0.042  lb
              Tare weight
              0.0191  kg
              Type of shelf placement
              Both
              Width
              5  cm
              Width
              2  inch

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • *ear caps are washable; the mic is non-washable

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.