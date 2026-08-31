Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
SHQ2405BL/00
PUSH YOUR LIMITS
Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone.
Best for indoor use
Sweat/water proof
In Ear
Your ActionFit headphones come with 3 pairs of ear tips of different sizes, so you get the best possible fit.
Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments — and workouts.
8.6-mm (0.3") drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Reviews
ear caps are washable; the mic is non-washable