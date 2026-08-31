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ActionFitSports headphones with mic

SHQ2405BL/00

PUSH YOUR LIMITS

Philips Actionfit DigDeep sports headphones stay firmly in your ears so you can stay focused on your workout. With a unique stability ring for a more secure fit, your music stays locked in, to keep you in the zone.

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Secure fit headphones with stability ring

PUSH YOUR LIMITS

  • Best for indoor use

  • Sweat/water proof

  • In Ear

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

Your ActionFit headphones come with 3 pairs of ear tips of different sizes, so you get the best possible fit.

Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments — and workouts.

High performance sound pushes you further

High performance sound pushes you further

8.6-mm (0.3") drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. ear caps are washable; the mic is non-washable