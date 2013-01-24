Home
    SHQ3300OR/00
      Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

      Lightweight, sweat-proof and equipped with adjustable ear hooks, the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train with incredible sound and barely-there comfort.

        Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

        Secure fit and lightweight

        • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back
        • Earhook
        7.1-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

        7.1-g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

        Weighing in at just 7.1 g, these ActionFit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

        A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

        Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

        Adjustable ear hook for personalised fit

        Adjustable ear hook for personalised fit

        An adjustable ear hook ensures that the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones fit your ears perfectly. Just put the headphones on and slide the adjustable hook up or down for a snug fit. Whatever your workout or terrain, your headphones will stay on comfortably.

        Sweat and moisture proof — ideal for any workout

        Sweat and moisture proof — ideal for any workout

        Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favourite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones are made of sweat-proof and waterproof materials, making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

        High-performance sound drives peak performance

        High-performance sound drives peak performance

        8.6-mm neodymium drivers pump out high-performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

        3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

        3 ear-tip sizes for the optimum fit

        Insert earphones provide sound isolation

        Insert earphones create a tight seal in the ear canal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustic tubes are ergonomically optimised to ensure an exceptional fit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          6 - 24,000  Hz
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm

        • Design

          Colour
          Orange

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes

            Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.