2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3405BL/00
Best for indoor use
Sweat/water proof
in-ear hook
Comes with 3 pairs of ear tips in different sizes, offering you the best possible fit.
With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure a fit that's secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you're all set to conquer any workout or terrain — your headphones are staying on, no matter what.
Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments and workouts.
1.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Terneuzen
19/08/2016
Nederland
Terneuzen
Geluid is blikkerig en schel. Tevens is deze niet hard of zacht te zetten. Kan de liedjes ook niet doorspoelen. Alleen aan en uit te zetten. Draagcomfort is wel oke, maar geluid en gebruik comfort vallen tegen.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3405BL Sporthoofdtelefoon met microfoon
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3405BL Sporthoofdtelefoon met microfoon
martin678
21/03/2018
France
mauvais produit
le son est très mauvais. Le confort dépend surement de l'anatomie de chacun mais en ce qui me concerne, ce produit est inconfortable. Très mauvais rapport qualité prix, pour un produit simplement de mauvaise qualité à tout point de vue.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3405BL Casque Sport avec Micro
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3405BL Casque Sport avec Micro
walessa83
14/10/2017
France
Problème qualité du son
Très déçu par ce produit acheté il y a une semaine à la FNAC (Paris). J'ai demandé la reprise du produit par le SAV FNAC qui m'a dit qu'il fallait revenir vers le SAV Philips car l'appareil fonctionne même si la qualité du son est catastrophique. Du coup je ne sais plus comment faire pour me faire rembourser
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3405BL Casque Sport avec Micro
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3405BL Casque Sport avec Micro