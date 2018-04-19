2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ6500CL/00
Best for outdoor use
Bluetooth®
Sweat/waterproof
Ear bud
Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.
C-shaped rubberised ear tips keep the ActionFit earphones tightly in your ears so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.
Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.
2.0
of 5
55
Reviews
sillysignupname
19/04/2018
United Kingdom
Great product!
Comfortable, long battery life, quick charge and decent sound for the low price...absolute bargain!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Mel3267
21/01/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent sound
Excellent sound and easy to control brilliant earphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500BL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500BL Bluetooth® sports headphones
Chouchou
17/02/2019
Deutschland
Must have zum laufen
Habe schon diverse Kopfhörer ausprobiert, dieser ist unschlagbar!!!!! Super tolles Produkt, 100%-Inge weiter Empfehlung!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
Actual results may vary