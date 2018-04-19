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2 year warranty

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All series

  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

Discontinued

Bluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ6500CL/00

2
| (55) Reviews
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving.
See all benefits

Wireless sports earbud headsets

PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

  • Best for outdoor use

  • Bluetooth®

  • Sweat/waterproof

  • Ear bud

Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in — always.

Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in — always.

C-shaped rubberised ear tips keep the ActionFit earphones tightly in your ears so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.

Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

55

Reviews

19/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product!

Comfortable, long battery life, quick charge and decent sound for the low price...absolute bargain!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

21/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound

Excellent sound and easy to control brilliant earphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500BL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500BL Bluetooth® sports headphones

17/02/2019

Deutschland

Deutschland

Must have zum laufen

Habe schon diverse Kopfhörer ausprobiert, dieser ist unschlagbar!!!!! Super tolles Produkt, 100%-Inge weiter Empfehlung!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ6500CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary