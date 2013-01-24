Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving. See all benefits
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving. See all benefits
Bluetooth® sports headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.
C-shaped rubberised ear tips keep the ActionFit earphones tightly in your ears so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.
Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.
Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments — and workouts.
13.6-mm (0.5") drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.
Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.
Connectivity
Power
Sound
Convenience
Accessories
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Design
Inner Carton