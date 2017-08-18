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SHQ7900CL/00
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Get ready to beat your personal best with Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom sports headphones. Secure fitting, waterproof and wire free, they offer multiple wearing styles for optimal comfort and pump out deep bass to keep your body moving.
For indoors and outdoors
Bluetooth®
Sweat proof
Flat cable
A magnetic cable clip keeps the cable secure without bouncing while you push yourself harder.
Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.
Keep your headphones safe in the breathable pouch for quick access and easy portability.
4.1
of 5
23
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Nahoodu
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
chris38
18/08/2017
United Kingdom
never had an issue with pairing to any device
This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones
stickmich
06/07/2017
Deutschland
Guter Bluetooth InEar Kopfhörer
Das Gerät funktioniert einwandfrei und ist sehr einfach zu bedienen. Das Gerät wird an einem Samsung Note 4 betrieben. Die Lautstärke ist nicht so hoch, aber immer ausreichend. Musik gerät nicht wirklich zum Hochgenuß, daß scheint aber Bauartbedingt nicht besser machbar zu sein. Habe jetzt mehrere InEars in unterschiedlichen Preiskategorien durchprobiert, keiner überzeugt wirklich. Der SHQ7900 ist im Gesamtpaket aber gut gelungen. Er ist leicht, einfach und klanglich noch OK.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer
Actual results may vary