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ActionFitBluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ7900CL/00

4.1

| (23) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

Get ready to beat your personal best with Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom sports headphones. Secure fitting, waterproof and wire free, they offer multiple wearing styles for optimal comfort and pump out deep bass to keep your body moving.

See all benefits

Wireless customisable sports earbuds

PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

  • For indoors and outdoors

  • Bluetooth®

  • Sweat proof

  • Flat cable

Magnetic clip stays attached during your workout

Magnetic clip stays attached during your workout

A magnetic cable clip keeps the cable secure without bouncing while you push yourself harder.

Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

Sporty carrying pouch for easy storage

Keep your headphones safe in the breathable pouch for quick access and easy portability.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

23

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

06/07/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Guter Bluetooth InEar Kopfhörer

Das Gerät funktioniert einwandfrei und ist sehr einfach zu bedienen. Das Gerät wird an einem Samsung Note 4 betrieben. Die Lautstärke ist nicht so hoch, aber immer ausreichend. Musik gerät nicht wirklich zum Hochgenuß, daß scheint aber Bauartbedingt nicht besser machbar zu sein. Habe jetzt mehrere InEars in unterschiedlichen Preiskategorien durchprobiert, keiner überzeugt wirklich. Der SHQ7900 ist im Gesamtpaket aber gut gelungen. Er ist leicht, einfach und klanglich noch OK.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth®-Sportkopfhörer

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  1. Actual results may vary