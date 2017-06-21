Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Feel the bass, see the beat.
The Philips HX5 headphones not only let you feel the bass. They let you see it. They are your music, visualised. Designed to party! Be the light and the centre of the party with your pulsing LED headphones.
40-mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Control music visibility with the LED activation button easily on the left earcan.
These headphones are built with toughness and durability in mind, giving you a robust and indestructible look and feel.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
razey11
21/06/2017
United Kingdom
love these
love these headphones brill sound quality also love the lights on them that react too the bass there really comfy and easy too use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHX50 Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHX50 Headphones with mic
Digit
31/10/2016
Deutschland
Einzigartige Ambilight Kopfhörer.
Au?er Satten Bässen und klaren Sopran sind Die sehr bequem wodurch der Musik Genus stundenlang dauert.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHX50 Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHX50 Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
Dinozzo
15/01/2017
France
qualité sonore, robustesse et il est voué à un avenir prometteur. Tres bon oncrrent
Excellent rien à dire excepté pourquoi plug USB. ma question est pour savoir si cet USB connecteur a un objet précis. Merci de m'apporter assistance
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHX50 Casque avec Micro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHX50 Casque avec Micro