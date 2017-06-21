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Headphones with mic

SHX50/00

4.7

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Feel the bass, see the beat.

The Philips HX5 headphones not only let you feel the bass. They let you see it. They are your music, visualised. Designed to party! Be the light and the centre of the party with your pulsing LED headphones.

See all benefits

Feel the bass, see the beat.

  • 40-mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

Control music visibility with the LED button

Control music visibility with the LED button

Control music visibility with the LED activation button easily on the left earcan.

Supreme durability and toughness with a robust feel

Supreme durability and toughness with a robust feel

These headphones are built with toughness and durability in mind, giving you a robust and indestructible look and feel.

A rubber cable for extra durability

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

21/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

love these

love these headphones brill sound quality also love the lights on them that react too the bass there really comfy and easy too use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHX50 Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHX50 Headphones with mic

31/10/2016

Deutschland

Deutschland

Einzigartige Ambilight Kopfhörer.

Au?er Satten Bässen und klaren Sopran sind Die sehr bequem wodurch der Musik Genus stundenlang dauert.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHX50 Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHX50 Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

15/01/2017

France

France

qualité sonore, robustesse et il est voué à un avenir prometteur. Tres bon oncrrent

Excellent rien à dire excepté pourquoi plug USB. ma question est pour savoir si cet USB connecteur a un objet précis. Merci de m'apporter assistance

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHX50 Casque avec Micro

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHX50 Casque avec Micro

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