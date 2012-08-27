Search terms

    Notebook USB speakers

    SPA20/12
      Notebook USB speakers

      SPA20/12
      Great sound

      We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Great sound

        Great sound

        • USB powered
        • Audio-in
        USB plug for power

        USB plug for power

        With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Rich bass

        This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.

        Enjoy music, games, movies and online videos

        The perfect accompaniment for your notebook and netbook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.5 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo

        • Packaging content

          Number of satellites
          2
          Quick installation guide
          Yes

        • Audio systems

          Frequency range
          20 Hz-20 kHz
          Output power in total
          3 W
          Input impedance
          10 ohm
          Signal/Noise ratio
          >75 dB
          Power
          220 V 50 Hz
          THD
          <1%

        • Audio systems L/R channels

          Audio power amplifier
          Class-AB Amplifier
          Channel separation
          >45 dB
          Rated output power
          1.5 W x 2
          Input sensitivity
          600 mV

        • Left/Right speakers

          Driver power range
          1-5 W x 2
          Speaker driver
          2.5"
          Frequency range
          75 Hz-20 kHz
          Nominal impedance
          4 ohm
          Sensitivity
          85 dB(2.83 V/1 m)

