Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Great sound
We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great sound
We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too! See all benefits
Notebook USB speakers
Total:
recurring payment
With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.
The perfect accompaniment for your notebook and netbook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.
Connectivity
Packaging content
Audio systems
Audio systems L/R channels
Left/Right speakers
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.