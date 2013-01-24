Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Notebook USB speakers

    SPA6200U/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Chat with us Chat with us Chat with us
      -{discount-value}

      Notebook USB speakers

      SPA6200U/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Chat with us

      Chat with us! We're perfect for SkypeTM with our built-in mic! We’re compact and can clip on your screen or stand alone. With a USB cable for power and play, let us surprise you with our clear sound quality wherever you go!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Notebook USB speakers

      Chat with us

      Chat with us! We're perfect for SkypeTM with our built-in mic! We’re compact and can clip on your screen or stand alone. With a USB cable for power and play, let us surprise you with our clear sound quality wherever you go!

      Chat with us

      Chat with us! We're perfect for SkypeTM with our built-in mic! We’re compact and can clip on your screen or stand alone. With a USB cable for power and play, let us surprise you with our clear sound quality wherever you go!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Notebook USB speakers

      Chat with us

      Chat with us! We're perfect for SkypeTM with our built-in mic! We’re compact and can clip on your screen or stand alone. With a USB cable for power and play, let us surprise you with our clear sound quality wherever you go!

      Similar products

      See all speakers-and-headsets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Notebook USB speakers

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Chat with us

        USB plug for power and play

        USB plug for power and play

        With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.

        We're ideal friends for your notebook

        The perfect accompaniment for your notebook, so you can play multimedia music and videos with great sound quality.

        We're perfect for Skype

        Perfect for Skype with a built-in mic, these speakers let you enjoy the freedom of not wearing your headset for the ultimate hands-free Skype experience. No need for a battery or adapter, simply plug the single USB cable directly into any USB port and your computer automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device. MAC and PC compatible.

        Technical Specifications

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodymium magnet system
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          USB
          USB 2.0

        • Convenience

          Including travel pouch
          Yes
          Ease of Installation
          Plug and Play

        • System Requirements

          PC OS
          Windows 98 SE ME 2000 XP Vista or higher MAC OS X higher
          USB
          Free USB port

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7  cm
          Gross weight
          2.54  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.3  kg
          Tare weight
          2.24  kg
          Width
          19.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 49892 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Packaging content

          Quick installation guide
          Yes
          Number of satellites
          2

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          5.08  kg
          Height
          20.4  cm
          Length
          22.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.9  kg
          Tare weight
          4.18  kg
          Width
          21  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 49893 1
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item