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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Crafted for life on the go.
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  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.
  • Crafted for life on the go.

Discontinued

FidelioTrue Wireless Headphones

T1BK/00

4.1
| (34) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

1 award

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Crafted for life on the go.
Let your music move you. The spacious, detailed sound of these premium true wireless headphones puts you right in the heart of the mix. Our best noise cancellation and a secure, comfortable fit keep you immersed-wherever you are.
See all benefits

Crafted for life on the go.

  • Natural Fidelio sound

  • Noise Cancelling Pro+

  • Wind-noise reduction

  • Premium universal fit

Philips Fidelio. Rich, natural sound

Philips Fidelio. Rich, natural sound

EDM or rock, classical or hip-hop-these audiophile-grade headphones let you hear it all as though you were right there in the studio. Balanced-armature drivers reveal the scintillating trebles and richly natural vocals. Dynamic drivers produce deep, precise bass and lush instrumental textures.

Immerse anywhere. Noise Cancelling Pro+

Immerse anywhere. Noise Cancelling Pro+

No matter where you are, these true wireless headphones create the perfect space to listen. Hybrid noise cancellation uses state-of-the-art hardware and advanced audio processing to block unwanted sounds. Noise-damping Comply foam ear-tip covers add to the immersion with a secure, comfortable fit.

More music. 48 hours play time with the charging case

With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case, you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus, the music pauses if you take an earbud out, so you never need to miss a beat. The case can be charged wirelessly.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-3112060

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

34

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

05/06/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great sound, battery life and comfortable

Great in ear buds, that have full set of ANC features (best controlled thru app), excellent sound (customizable thru app). Battery life is also exceptional in all ways. Case has wireless charging to complete the total package. While on the large size (yeah battery!) they are quite lightweight and comfortable. Come with 9 sets of tips, including Comply foam tips.

Pros

Battery life, customized sound, ANC, total feature set, Wireless Charging case

Cons

Large size (but comfortable to wear for hours)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones

10/11/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Warm en zuiver

Perfect geluid! Naar mijn mening worden deze oortjes zwaar onderschat. Mooi warm en zuiver geluid met veel detail en perfect laag. Wel even spelen met de juiste dopjes in elk oor, maar gelukkig zitten er genoeg bij ! Philips bedankt.

Pros

Geluid

Cons

Beetje aan de grote kant

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True wireless koptelefoons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True wireless koptelefoons

08/02/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldig

Ik had ze gekregen om te testen, ik vind ze echt geweldig. Als je ze in doet okay… maar als je ze connect dan hoor je opeens niks meer van de ongeveinsd en dan zet je de muziek aan het is zo luid geweldig ben er echt blij mee. En heb ze nu al twee weken draag ze elke dag. Maar de batterij is nog helemaal vol en nog nooit opgeladen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True wireless koptelefoons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True wireless koptelefoons

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