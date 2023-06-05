2 year warranty
Discontinued
Natural Fidelio sound
Noise Cancelling Pro+
Wind-noise reduction
Premium universal fit
EDM or rock, classical or hip-hop-these audiophile-grade headphones let you hear it all as though you were right there in the studio. Balanced-armature drivers reveal the scintillating trebles and richly natural vocals. Dynamic drivers produce deep, precise bass and lush instrumental textures.
No matter where you are, these true wireless headphones create the perfect space to listen. Hybrid noise cancellation uses state-of-the-art hardware and advanced audio processing to block unwanted sounds. Noise-damping Comply foam ear-tip covers add to the immersion with a secure, comfortable fit.
With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case, you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus, the music pauses if you take an earbud out, so you never need to miss a beat. The case can be charged wirelessly.
Awards
4.1
of 5
34
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Daudder
05/06/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great sound, battery life and comfortable
Great in ear buds, that have full set of ANC features (best controlled thru app), excellent sound (customizable thru app). Battery life is also exceptional in all ways. Case has wireless charging to complete the total package. While on the large size (yeah battery!) they are quite lightweight and comfortable. Come with 9 sets of tips, including Comply foam tips.
Pros
Battery life, customized sound, ANC, total feature set, Wireless Charging case
Cons
Large size (but comfortable to wear for hours)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones
Philipsland
10/11/2023
Nederland
Warm en zuiver
Perfect geluid! Naar mijn mening worden deze oortjes zwaar onderschat. Mooi warm en zuiver geluid met veel detail en perfect laag. Wel even spelen met de juiste dopjes in elk oor, maar gelukkig zitten er genoeg bij ! Philips bedankt.
Pros
Geluid
Cons
Beetje aan de grote kant
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True wireless koptelefoons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True wireless koptelefoons
08/02/2023
Nederland
Part of promotion
Geweldig
Ik had ze gekregen om te testen, ik vind ze echt geweldig. Als je ze in doet okay… maar als je ze connect dan hoor je opeens niks meer van de ongeveinsd en dan zet je de muziek aan het is zo luid geweldig ben er echt blij mee. En heb ze nu al twee weken draag ze elke dag. Maar de batterij is nog helemaal vol en nog nooit opgeladen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True wireless koptelefoons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio T1BK True wireless koptelefoons