Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Fidelio

    True Wireless Headphones

    T1WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Crafted for life on the go. Crafted for life on the go. Crafted for life on the go.
      -{discount-value}

      Fidelio True Wireless Headphones

      T1WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Crafted for life on the go.

      Let your music move you. The spacious, detailed sound of these premium true wireless headphones puts you right in the heart of the mix. Our best noise cancellation and a secure, comfortable fit keep you immersed-wherever you are. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Fidelio True Wireless Headphones

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Crafted for life on the go.

        Let your music move you. The spacious, detailed sound of these premium true wireless headphones puts you right in the heart of the mix. Our best noise cancellation and a secure, comfortable fit keep you immersed-wherever you are. See all benefits

        Crafted for life on the go.

        Let your music move you. The spacious, detailed sound of these premium true wireless headphones puts you right in the heart of the mix. Our best noise cancellation and a secure, comfortable fit keep you immersed-wherever you are. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Fidelio True Wireless Headphones

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Crafted for life on the go.

          Let your music move you. The spacious, detailed sound of these premium true wireless headphones puts you right in the heart of the mix. Our best noise cancellation and a secure, comfortable fit keep you immersed-wherever you are. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all True Wireless Headphones

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Fidelio

            Fidelio

            True Wireless Headphones

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Crafted for life on the go.

            • Natural Fidelio sound
            • Noise Cancelling Pro+
            • Wind-noise reduction
            • Premium universal fit
            Philips Fidelio. Rich, natural sound

            Philips Fidelio. Rich, natural sound

            EDM or rock, classical or hip-hop-these audiophile-grade headphones let you hear it all as though you were right there in the studio. Balanced-armature drivers reveal the scintillating trebles and richly natural vocals. Dynamic drivers produce deep, precise bass and lush instrumental textures.

            Immerse anywhere. Noise Cancelling Pro+

            Immerse anywhere. Noise Cancelling Pro+

            No matter where you are, these true wireless headphones create the perfect space to listen. Hybrid noise cancellation uses state-of-the-art hardware and advanced audio processing to block unwanted sounds. Noise-damping Comply foam ear-tip covers add to the immersion with a secure, comfortable fit.

            Crafted for listening. Premium Fidelio design

            Crafted for listening. Premium Fidelio design

            Sink into a style as unique as your music. The round, polished-metal detailing on these striking earbuds is a pure Fidelio design. The embossed Muirhead leather trim adds a soft, sophisticated touch to the curved metal charging case.

            Crystal-clear calls. Wind noise reduction.

            Crystal-clear calls. Wind noise reduction.

            Multiple mics and a dedicated algorithm focus on the sound of your voice as well as reducing noise from the world around you. Even wind noise is filtered out, so you can be heard clearly when on a call outside.

            Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

            Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

            The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset modes, and you can use the app to activate wind-noise cancellation. An equaliser lets you fine-tune the frequency response to suit your personal taste.

            Touch controls and easy connections

            Touch controls and easy connections

            Touch controls keep things simple, and Bluetooth multipoint lets you connect to a phone (iOS or Android) and laptop at the same time. Google Fast Pair lets you pair with a compatible Android device with a single tap.

            Superb sound for streaming, on any phone

            Whichever streaming service you use, these true wireless headphones will unlock the best possible sound. The codec that works best with your phone or tablet is selected automatically. Whether you use iOS or Android devices, you'll enjoy a superbly detailed listening experience.

            More music. 48 hours play time with the charging case

            With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case, you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus, the music pauses if you take an earbud out, so you never need to miss a beat. The case can be charged wirelessly.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Speaker diameter
              10 mm + BA
              Sensitivity
              103 dB (1 kHz)
              Frequency range
              7–40,000 Hz
              Maximum power input
              5 mW
              Driver type
              • Hybrid
              • Balanced Armature
              Hi-Res Audio
              Yes

            • ANC features

              ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
              Yes
              ANC technology
              Hybrid, ANC Pro+
              Awareness mode
              Yes
              Adaptive ANC
              Yes
              Microphone for ANC
              4 mic

            • Telecommunication

              Microphone for call
              3 mic
              ENC microphone
              Yes
              Wind noise reduction
              Yes

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth version
              5.2
              Supported codec
              • LDAC
              • AAC
              • SBC
              Maximum range
              Up to 10  m
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              • HFP
              Type of wireless transmission
              Bluetooth
              Multipoint connection
              Yes
              Wireless
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Android fast pair
              Yes
              Auto pause (IR sensor)
              Yes
              Philips Headphones app support
              Yes
              Firmware updates possible
              Yes
              Water resistance
              IPX4
              Automatic power off
              60 minutes
              Mono mode for TWS
              Yes
              Type of controls
              Touch

            • Design

              Colour
              White
              Ear fitting
              In-ear
              In-ear fitting type
              Silicone ear-tip
              Ear coupling material
              • Comply foam
              • Silicone

            • Power

              Music play time (ANC on)
              9 + 25 hr
              Music play time (ANC off)
              13 + 35 hr
              Battery type (Earbud)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Earbud)
              60 mAh
              Battery type (Charging case)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Case)
              650 mAh
              Battery life standby time
              200 hr
              Talk time
              13 hr
              Charging time
              2  hr
              Fast charging time
              15 mins for 1 hr
              Number of batteries
              3 pcs
              Battery weight (Total)
              14 g
              Wireless charging
              Yes
              Rechargeable
              Yes

            • Voice assistant

              Voice assistant support
              Yes
              Voice assistant activation
              Manual
              Voice assistant compatible
              • Google Assistant
              • Apple Siri

            • Accessories

              Charging case
              Yes
              Comply foam
              3 pairs (S/M/L)
              Eartips
              6 pairs
              Charging cable
              USB-C cable, 500 mm
              Quick Start Guide
              Yes

            • Product dimensions

              Height
              5.15  cm
              Width
              8.49  cm
              Depth
              3.24  cm
              Weight
              0.109  kg

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Box
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Hanging
              Height
              17.3  cm
              Width
              9.6  cm
              Depth
              6.2  cm
              Gross weight
              0.342  kg
              Net weight
              0.132  kg
              Tare weight
              0.21  kg
              EAN
              48 95229 11865 2

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Length
              19.2  cm
              Width
              10.2  cm
              Height
              18.5  cm
              Gross weight
              1.13  kg
              Net weight
              0.396  kg
              Tare weight
              0.734  kg
              GTIN
              2 48 95229 11865 6

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Length
              40  cm
              Width
              22.2  cm
              Height
              39.8  cm
              Gross weight
              9.2  kg
              Net weight
              3.168  kg
              Tare weight
              6.032  kg
              GTIN
              1 48 95229 11865 9

            • UPC

              UPC
              8 40063 20173 6

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.