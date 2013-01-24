Home
      Wireless sports headphones

TAA3206BK/00

Tough. Flexible. Visible.

Move it, use it — these wireless headphones will stay where you want them to! You get a secure, flexible fit with a choice of ear hooks or wing tips. The open acoustic design lets you hear what's going on around you, as well as your music.

        Tough. Flexible. Visible.

        • Go series earbuds
        • Reflective Kevlar cable
        • Lightweight and rugged
        • IP57 dust/water protection

        Detachable ear hooks. Soft detachable wing tips

        For light- to medium-intensity workouts, detachable wing tips keep the fit secure. When you're up for a harder session, switch to the detachable ear hooks! The earbuds have no ear tips, so you won't feel anything in your ear canal, and there's no sensation of pressure.

        Be seen. Reflective Kevlar cable

        No matter what the day brings, these Go series headphones won't falter. A reflective, durable Kevlar cable ensures you're always visible. A shirt clip attaches the cable to your workout gear, so you won't be bothered by bouncing wires.

        IP57 dust resistant and waterproof

        An IP57 dust- and water-protection rating means these sports headphones can take on the hardest workout. Enjoying your workout playlist too much to stop listening? You can even keep the headphones on in the shower.

        Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

        Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth.

        Stay aware. Open acoustics

        Perfectly tuned 13.6 mm neodymium drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The open acoustic design lets you hear external sound as well as your tunes. You'll stay aware when you're training, or if you're walking in the park.

        Anytime, anywhere. 10 hours play time

        With 10 hours play time from a single charge, these wireless headphones are with you for anything. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you an extra hour of play time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          USB-C cable
          Ear caps
          1 pair
          Detachable earhook
          1 pair
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Ear fins
          2 pairs

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • Streaming Format: SBC

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IP57

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Talk time
          10 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Low battery warning
          Yes
          Music play time
          10  hr
          Standby time
          55 hr

        • Sound

          Sensitivity
          106 dB (1K Hz)
          Speaker diameter
          13.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          10  mW
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Width
          21.8  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Gross weight
          2.961  kg
          Net weight
          1.248  kg
          Tare weight
          1.713  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11757 7

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          18  cm
          Width
          10  cm
          Height
          10.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.33  kg
          Net weight
          0.156  kg
          Tare weight
          0.174  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11757 4

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          1.8  cm
          Width
          9  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Weight
          0.02  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.087  kg
          Net weight
          0.052  kg
          Tare weight
          0.035  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11757 0

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20176 7

        Suggested products

