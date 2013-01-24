Home
      Train smarter. In any weather.

      Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart rate monitor helps you find your intensity and energising sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits

      Train smarter. In any weather.

      Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart rate monitor helps you find your intensity and energising sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits

      Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart rate monitor helps you find your intensity and energising sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits

      Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart rate monitor helps you find your intensity and energising sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits

        Train smarter. In any weather.

        • In-ear

        Train smarter. Heart-rate monitor built in

        Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps such as Strava and Runkeeper and the Philips Headphones app.

        Energising sound. 6 hours of play time when monitoring

        Run faster. Jump higher. Kick harder. You get clear sound, punchy bass and 6 hours of play time—even when monitoring your heart rate. A single charge takes 2 hours via USB-C and a speedy 15 minute charge gives you another hour of play time.

        The fit you want. Ear hooks and wing tips included

        Go with the flexible wing tips made from silicone that fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Or opt for the ear hooks that fit comfortably over your ear. A choice of ear-tip covers let you create the perfect in-ear seal.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

        You can use the Philips Headphones app to track your heart rate while working out. Or use the app to adjust the sound of the music or podcasts you're listening to. Enhance the bass, tone down the treble or choose from preset sound styles.

        IPX5 waterproof. Waterproof and sweat-proof

        These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain or even wear them in the shower.

        Rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity. Easy control

        A stable Bluetooth connection ensures there's no dropping beats when you're out on a run. The multi-function button lets you pause playlists, take calls, adjust the volume or wake your phone's voice assistant.

        Easily wake your phone's voice assistant

        inline remote and you're ready to ask your voice assistant anything. Make calls, send messages and get answers when you're on the move.

        Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train for an extra hour

        A single charge takes 2 hours. If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes of Quick Charge gives you another hour of play time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Speaker diameter
          10 mm
          Sensitivity
          95  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call management
          • Answer / End call
          • Reject call
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable
          Ear caps
          3 sizes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Music play time
          6  hr

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          5.9  cm
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          2.8  cm
          Weight
          0.022  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.102  kg
          Net weight
          0.048  kg
          Tare weight
          0.054  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11046 5

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          43  cm
          Width
          24.8  cm
          Height
          18  cm
          Gross weight
          3.24  kg
          Net weight
          1.152  kg
          Tare weight
          2.088  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11046 2

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          12  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Height
          16.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.37  kg
          Net weight
          0.144  kg
          Tare weight
          0.226  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11046 9

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Actual results may vary