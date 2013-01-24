Home
      In-ear wireless sports headphones

TAA5205BK/00

      TAA5205BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Always the fit you want

      From your morning runs to afternoons in the office. These true wireless earbuds boast a detachable ear-hook design so you can go with the fit you want. You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case and they're IPX7 waterproof.

        Always the fit you want

        • 6 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Bluetooth®
        • Black
        Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

        Built for your workouts. Ready for your day

        6 mm drivers deliver crisp, clear sound with powerful bass. From your favourite playlists to podcasts and more - move through your day with the sounds that keep you going.

        IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

        IPX7 waterproof and sweat-proof

        These true wireless sports headphones are IPX7 rated - which means they can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. They'll stay in place - no matter how hard you sweat or what shape your ears are.

        Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

        Detachable ear-hook design. For the style you want

        Whether it's a run in the park or an epic HIIT session, the ear-hook design keeps these headphones snug and secure. You get a choice of three different size silicone ear-tip covers and the ear hooks can be removed when you're not working out.

        Clear calls. Mono mode

        Wear them both or wear just one. Mono mode lets you use a single earbud to talk and you can swap between earbuds without missing a word. Ideal if you're on a long call.

        Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

        The Bluetooth connection is stable and your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls and volume.

        Charging case. Get up to 20 hours of play time

        A fully charged case gives you an extra 15 hours play time. You get 5 hours play time from a single charge and a speedy 15 minute charge gives you an extra hour. The case takes 2 hours to charge fully via the included USB-C cable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          6  cm
          Width
          8.7  cm
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Cable length
          0  cm
          Weight
          0.0866  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          17  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.195  kg
          Net weight
          0.1222  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0728  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11188 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          31  cm
          Width
          22  cm
          Height
          36  cm
          Gross weight
          5.5  kg
          Net weight
          2.9328  kg
          Tare weight
          2.5672  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11188 9

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          14.4  cm
          Width
          10  cm
          Height
          16  cm
          Gross weight
          0.66  kg
          Net weight
          0.3666  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2934  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11188 6

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable
          Ear caps
          3 sizes

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Standby time
          200 hr
          Talk time
          5 hr
          Music play time
          5+15  hr
          Charging time
          2  hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm
          Sensitivity
          111 dB (1 kHz)
          Maximum power input
          5  mW

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          Automatic pairing

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item