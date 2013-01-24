Home
      Innovational Bone Conduction acoustic system and open ear design give you entirely new music enjoyment and safer sports experience. Unique active jogging light and IP57 waterproof encourage you to go outside anytime, anywhere. See all benefits

        Free Your Body, Ignite Your Energy

        • On-ear
        • 9 hours play time

        9 hours play time from a single charge

        A single charge allows around 9 hours play time.

        Bone conduction acoustic drive with open ear design

        Bone Conduction leaves your ear open while running so you can be safer and more aware of your environment.

        IP57 waterproof. Waterproof and sweat-proof

        These sports headphones boast an IP57 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain or even wear them in the shower.

        Lightweight Neckband Design

        The lightweight neckband design ensures you can wear comfortably for longer periods of time, without messing up your hair or pressing on your head

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          USB cable
          Protective pouch
          soft travel pouch
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Talk time
          9 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 11818 8

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

