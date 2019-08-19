  • 2 year warranty

    Clock Radio

    TADR402/12
    • Helps you wake up. Helps you sleep. Helps you wake up. Helps you sleep. Helps you wake up. Helps you sleep.
      Clock Radio

      TADR402/12
      Helps you wake up. Helps you sleep.

      Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone or slowly increasing radio volume. There's a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.

      Clock Radio

      Helps you wake up. Helps you sleep.

      Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone or slowly increasing radio volume. There's a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.

      Helps you wake up. Helps you sleep.

      Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone or slowly increasing radio volume. There's a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.

      Clock Radio

      Helps you wake up. Helps you sleep.

      Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone or slowly increasing radio volume. There's a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.

        Helps you wake up. Helps you sleep.

        Mirror-finished display. Elegant and clear

        The mirror-finished display clearly shows the time and doubles as a touch control panel. You can adjust the display brightness.

        Battery backup in event of power failure

        Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume slowly increases

        The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite station

        Drift into restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off. No more waking in the middle of the night, wondering why the radio is still on!

        USB port. Charge your phone

        A handy USB port lets you use the clock's power supply to charge your phone while you sleep.

        Night light. Tap the top of the clock

        If you need to get up at night, simply press the top of the clock to turn on the night light. A second press decreases the brightness to give you a pleasantly dim glow.

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H
          Display
          LED

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • Digital tuning
          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          20

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Radio Alarm
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Dual alarm time
          • Gentle Wake
          Sleep Timer
          Yes
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low
          Volume control
          Up/Down

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Backup battery
          CR2032 (included)
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          171 x 70 x 120 mm
          Net weight
          0.426  kg
          Gross weight
          0.5  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          110 x 55 x 110  mm
          Product weight
          0.28  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          1

        • USB Charging

          5 V, 1 A
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

