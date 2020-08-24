Hear your TV louder and more clearly without disturbing others. These in-ear TV headphones automatically select the wireless channel that gives you the best sound, and you can adjust the volume in either ear. Auto on/off keeps things simple.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
In-ear wireless TV headphones
total
recurring payment
Loud and clear
3 x Equaliser settings
Comfort fit
Up to 12 hours of play time
Auto on/off
Every film, every show. Always your ideal sound
Two rechargeable batteries give you 6 hours play time each, for a total of 12 hours. 14.8 mm drivers deliver clear sound. If you'd like things a little louder, simply turn the left/right balance control knob in either direction to increase sound in the corresponding ear.
Auto-tuned digital wireless connection. Always clear sound
These wireless headphones boast interference-free sound with no latency. They turn on automatically when you put them on and automatically select the best available connection. You won't have to adjust anything and you'll always get the best sound.
Preset sound modes: Extra Treble, Extra Bass, Voice
Extra Bass, Extra Treble and Voice modes let you select the sound that's most comfortable for you. When you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode shuts off the TV or input audio and amplifies environmental sound.
Light, comfortable stethoscope-style neck band
These wireless TV headphones sit comfortably in your ears and are particularly useful if you wear glasses. Three styles of interchangeable rubber earbud covers let you choose your perfect fit for excellent passive noise isolation.
Any TV. Optical and 3.5 mm audio cables
The included optical and 3.5 mm audio cables let these headphones connect to almost any TV. Whatever you're into, from series to films, bring the sound closer, louder and clearer.
40 m wireless range. Listen anywhere in your home
Charging time for each headphone battery is just 3 hours. If you keep the spare battery in the charging cradle, you'll always be ready for another episode. Auto on/off means these headphones will turn off automatically when you remove them from your ear.
14.8 mm neodymium drivers. Left/right balance controls
-
2 rechargeable batteries give 6 hours play time each
-
3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers
-
Auto on/off. Put the headphones on to turn them on
-
Awareness Mode. Easily hold conversations
-
Dock/wireless station also charges the spare battery