      Hear your TV louder and more clearly without disturbing others. These in-ear TV headphones automatically select the wireless channel that gives you the best sound, and you can adjust the volume in either ear. Auto on/off keeps things simple.

      • 3 x Equaliser settings
      • Comfort fit
      • Up to 12 hours of play time
      • Auto on/off
      Every film, every show. Always your ideal sound

      Every film, every show. Always your ideal sound

      Two rechargeable batteries give you 6 hours play time each, for a total of 12 hours. 14.8 mm drivers deliver clear sound. If you'd like things a little louder, simply turn the left/right balance control knob in either direction to increase sound in the corresponding ear.

      Auto-tuned digital wireless connection. Always clear sound

      Auto-tuned digital wireless connection. Always clear sound

      These wireless headphones boast interference-free sound with no latency. They turn on automatically when you put them on and automatically select the best available connection. You won't have to adjust anything and you'll always get the best sound.

      Preset sound modes: Extra Treble, Extra Bass, Voice

      Preset sound modes: Extra Treble, Extra Bass, Voice

      Extra Bass, Extra Treble and Voice modes let you select the sound that's most comfortable for you. When you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode shuts off the TV or input audio and amplifies environmental sound.

      Light, comfortable stethoscope-style neck band

      These wireless TV headphones sit comfortably in your ears and are particularly useful if you wear glasses. Three styles of interchangeable rubber earbud covers let you choose your perfect fit for excellent passive noise isolation.

      Any TV. Optical and 3.5 mm audio cables

      The included optical and 3.5 mm audio cables let these headphones connect to almost any TV. Whatever you're into, from series to films, bring the sound closer, louder and clearer.

      40 m wireless range. Listen anywhere in your home

      Charging time for each headphone battery is just 3 hours. If you keep the spare battery in the charging cradle, you'll always be ready for another episode. Auto on/off means these headphones will turn off automatically when you remove them from your ear.

      14.8 mm neodymium drivers. Left/right balance controls

      2 rechargeable batteries give 6 hours play time each

      3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers

      Auto on/off. Put the headphones on to turn them on

      Awareness Mode. Easily hold conversations

      Dock/wireless station also charges the spare battery

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        14.8 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        127 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Wireless
        Yes
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Maximum range
        Up to 40  m
        Type of wireless transmission
        Digital FM
        Channel selection
        Automatic
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        30.5  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        25.5  cm
        Gross weight
        2.92  kg
        Height
        31.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11222 0
        Net weight
        1.545  kg
        Tare weight
        1.375  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        2 pcs
        Music play time
        12  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2.5  hour(s)
        Battery weight (Total)
        22.24  g
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        350  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        up to 7000 hr
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        32  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        24  cm
        Depth
        9.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11222 3
        Gross weight
        0.837  kg
        Net weight
        0.515  kg
        Tare weight
        0.322  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        • 2 x lithium-polymer batteries
        • 3.5 mm optical cable
        Audio cable
        3.5 mm TV cable
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs
        Docking station (connector)
        3.5 mm
        Docking station (transmitter)
        Yes
        Included adapters
        • Charge adapter
        • TV RCA adapter

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear-tip

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        15.89 x 2.15 x 21.61 cm
        Docking station weight
        0.112  kg
        Stethoscope weight
        0.065  kg
        Docking station dimensions
        12.0 x 9.5 x 4.2 cm (W x D x H)

      • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
