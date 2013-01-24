Home
    PC Gaming Headset

    TAGH301BL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight
      PC Gaming Headset

      TAGH301BL/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight

      Lightweight design, adjustable headband with inner cushion, cooling-feel PU ear pad, 40 mm precise acoustic drives, multi-function remote controller, clear microphone, Delivers a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users.

      PC Gaming Headset

      Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight

      Lightweight design, adjustable headband with inner cushion, cooling-feel PU ear pad, 40 mm precise acoustic drives, multi-function remote controller, clear microphone, Delivers a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight

      Lightweight design, adjustable headband with inner cushion, cooling-feel PU ear pad, 40 mm precise acoustic drives, multi-function remote controller, clear microphone, Delivers a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

      PC Gaming Headset

      Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight

      Lightweight design, adjustable headband with inner cushion, cooling-feel PU ear pad, 40 mm precise acoustic drives, multi-function remote controller, clear microphone, Delivers a better, more immersive Gaming experience to users. See all benefits

        Ultra-Light, Ultra Delight

        • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Multi-way compact folding

        40 mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40-mm neodymium speaker driver delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Adjustable headband for long-wearing comfort

        A unique headband construction provides a personalised and comfortable fit. Along with height adjustment, it offers longer-wearing comfort.

        Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

        The acoustic closed-back architecture specially designed to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details.

        Cooling-feel material ear cups bring maximum comfort

        Cooling-feel material ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort.

        Lightweight over-ear design for long-wearing comfort

        Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long-wearing comfort.

        Rich dynamic and clear sound

        The 40 mm neodymium drivers deliver dynamic, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every detail and immerse in your game.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Type
          dynamic
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.8 m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Mute switch
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Quick start guide
          • 3.5 mm connection

        • Design

          Colour
          Black
          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Product dimensions

          Weight
          0.211  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          24  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.415  kg
          Net weight
          0.222  kg
          Tare weight
          0.193  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11927 7

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          53  cm
          Width
          44.5  cm
          Height
          54.2  cm
          Gross weight
          13.8  kg
          Net weight
          5.328  kg
          Tare weight
          8.472  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11927 4

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          25  cm
          Width
          21.2  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Gross weight
          1.5  kg
          Net weight
          0.666  kg
          Tare weight
          0.834  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11927 1

