      This is your time

      From your favourite tunes to the latest podcasts, these simple over-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit and clear sound. Perfect for everyday use, the 2 m cable is the ideal length for connecting to your favourite devices.

      From your favourite tunes to the latest podcasts, these simple over-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit and clear sound. Perfect for everyday use, the 2 m cable is the ideal length for connecting to your favourite devices. See all benefits

        This is your time

        • 40 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Lightweight headband

        Get your sounds on

        These wired over-ear headphones let you listen in comfort for as long as you like. Powerful 40 mm drivers give you crisp, clear sound. The over-ear fit ensures good passive noise isolation and others won't hear what you're listening to.

        All-day ease. Everyday comfort

        The cushioned adjustable headband fits any head and the soft ear-cup cushions are great for long listening sessions. There's no battery, so no limit to your play time. Ideal when you're binging on the latest podcasts.

        Plug in to your favourite devices

        The 2 m headphone cable is perfect for connecting to a laptop or tablet. If you are on the go, this cable lets you keep your device safely stowed in a bag or pocket while you listen hands-free.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          80 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          8  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10998 8
          Gross weight
          0.28  kg
          Height
          22.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.185  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.095  kg
          Width
          17  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.06  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10998 5
          Height
          23.6  cm
          Length
          27.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.555  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Width
          19.2  cm
          Tare weight
          0.505  kg

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          16.5*7.45*18.5 cm
          Weight
          0.185  kg

