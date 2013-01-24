Home
      Great sound for shows, films and more

      Let the sound of your favourite shows and films flow, without disturbing anyone else! These wireless over-ear TV headphones give you clear, latency-free sound with great bass. The wireless range is an impressive 100 m. See all benefits

        Great sound for shows, films and more

        • 30 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Black

        Every film, every show. Listen without disturbing others

        Perfectly tuned 30 mm drivers give clear, sparkling sound with great bass — perfect for everything you love to watch. The full-size ear cups have an over-ear fit for great passive noise isolation. You won't miss a line of dialogue and you won't disturb others.

        Auto-tuned FM wireless connection

        These wireless TV headphones automatically select the best available FM connection, giving you crystal-clear sound with no latency. You won't have to adjust anything and with a 100 m range you can easily listen anywhere in your home.

        Lightweight and comfortable

        The lightweight design is super-comfortable — perfect if you're bingeing a late-night series and don't want to wake the baby! The cushioned headband and ear cups are adjustable, making it easy to find the best fit for you.

        18 hours play time from a full charge

        The included pair of rechargeable AAA batteries gives you up to 18 hours play time from a single charge. Charging takes 6 hours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20–20,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Speaker diameter
          30 mm
          Distortion
          < 1% THD at 1 KHz
          S/N Ratio
          > 60 dB
          Impedance
          24  ohm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Sensitivity
          115 at 1k Hz  dB

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA
          Charging time
          6  hr
          Operating time on battery
          18 hrs
          Power source
          Cable

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto-tuning
          Yes
          Antenna location
          External
          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Transmitter range
          100 m

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          on transmitter

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adapter
          Yes
          3.5 mm audio cable
          Yes
          Antenna tube
          Yes
          Included
          UK plug
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 11122 6
          Depth
          10  cm
          Gross weight
          0.926  kg
          Height
          31.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.598  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box
          Tare weight
          0.328  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          24  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11122 3
          Gross weight
          3.314  kg
          Height
          32.5  cm
          Length
          32.5  cm
          Net weight
          1.794  kg
          Tare weight
          1.52  kg
          Width
          26  cm

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          19*8*20 cm
          Weight
          0.207  kg

