Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Great sound. From TV to conference calls. Great sound. From TV to conference calls. Great sound. From TV to conference calls.
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless TV headphones

      TAH6206BK/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Great sound. From TV to conference calls.

      Whispered revelations. Car chases. Or crystal-clear conference calls. Whether you're relaxing with your favourite show or working from home, these wireless over-ear TV headphones let you hear perfectly. In clear, latency-free sound.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Headband

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Wireless TV headphones
      - {discount-value}

      Wireless TV headphones

      total

      recurring payment

      Great sound. From TV to conference calls.

      • Wireless TV headphones
      • Bluetooth dongle
      • Low latency
      • 18 hours play time
      Every film, every show. Listen without disturbing others

      Every film, every show. Listen without disturbing others

      Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers give clear, sparkling sound with great bass — perfect for everything you love to watch. The full-size ear cups have an over-ear fit for great passive noise isolation. You won't miss a line of dialogue and you won't disturb others.

      Perfect dialogue syncing. Low-latency Bluetooth dongle

      Perfect dialogue syncing. Low-latency Bluetooth dongle

      A super-stable, low-latency Bluetooth connection ensures that you won't have the syncing issues that can occur when watching TV with wireless headphones. You'll hear sound effects and dialogue in perfect time with what's happening on screen. On first use, simply press the dongle to pair.

      Lightweight and comfortable

      Lightweight and comfortable

      The lightweight design is super comfortable-ideal if you're bingeing a late-night series and don't want to upset the neighbours! The headband and soft, cushioned ear cups are adjustable, making it easy to find your best fit.

      Set up in seconds

      Set up in seconds

      Simply plug the included 3.5 mm cable into your TV's headphones-out socket and connect the dongle to the other end of the cable. Then, plug the dongle into the USB socket of the TV. To connect to your PC, plug the dongle into the USB socket and set up sound configuration accordingly.

      18 hours of play time from a full charge*

      With 18 hours play time, you'll never miss a moment of the action. A full charge takes 2 hours via the included USB-C cable-and if you do find you're running low, a quick 15 min charge gives you an extra hour. Perfect for another episode!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        118 dB (1 kHz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.1
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        32.5  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        26  cm
        Gross weight
        2.271  kg
        Height
        32.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11774 4
        Net weight
        0.819  kg
        Tare weight
        1.452  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Music play time
        18  hour(s)
        Talk time
        20 hr *
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery weight (Total)
        13.5  g
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        750  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        150 hr
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium-ion (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        31.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        24  cm
        Depth
        10  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11774 7
        Gross weight
        0.607  kg
        Net weight
        0.273  kg
        Tare weight
        0.334  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        20  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.205  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        2 pcs extra cushion
        Audio cable
        3.5 mm stereo cable, L=1.5 m
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Included adapters
        USB dongle

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20196 5

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.